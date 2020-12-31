Health Department Asks Those In Long Line For Vaccination To Come Back Later; So Many In Line It Is Backed Up From Riverpark Down Highway 153

So many people lined up in their vehicles for the COVID-19 vaccine in Chattanooga that the Health Department put out a plea for some to leave and come back another day.

The line stretched from the Riverpark entrance near Chattanooga State to beyond Highway 153.

Health officials said late Wednesday morning, "The Health Department asks those who are currently in the COVID-19 vaccination line and are beyond the intersection of 153 and Amnicola to please leave the line now and return at another time.



"Check back later today. Many more opportunities will open up soon."

One person who was in line backed up on Highway 153 said, "I called them and they finally admitted they only had 900 doses. It is raging incompetence on the part of the Health Department to open up these categories and then draw thousands of cars with only 900 doses.

"The line stretched way along 153 - blocking side streets. People who were trying to get out to go to work couldn't move.

"There were people standing out of their cars talking on cellphones. Man, were they mad.

"People - mainly the elderly - sat in their cars for hours. Then they put out the word that everybody go home."

Links from the Health Department:



https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/photos/a.229678710397886/3980529221979464/



https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth/status/1344664302662406145