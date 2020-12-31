 Thursday, December 31, 2020 52.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Health Department Asks Those In Long Line For Vaccination To Come Back Later; So Many In Line It Is Backed Up From Riverpark Down Highway 153

Thursday, December 31, 2020

So many people lined up in their vehicles for the COVID-19 vaccine in Chattanooga that the Health Department put out a plea for some to leave and come back another day.

The line stretched from the Riverpark entrance near Chattanooga State to beyond Highway 153.

Health officials said late Wednesday morning, "The Health Department asks those who are currently in the COVID-19 vaccination line and are beyond the intersection of 153 and Amnicola to please leave the line now and return at another time. 

"Check back later today. Many more opportunities will open up soon."

One person who was in line backed up on Highway 153 said, "I called them and they finally admitted they only had 900 doses. It is raging incompetence on the part of the Health Department to open up these categories and then draw thousands of cars with only 900 doses.

"The line stretched way along 153 - blocking side streets. People who were trying to get out to go to work couldn't move.

"There were people standing out of their cars talking on cellphones. Man, were they mad.

"People - mainly the elderly - sat in their cars for hours. Then they put out the word that everybody go home."

December 31, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL ...

A Harrison man who blew away the lower portion of his face by shooting himself with a shotgun has been arrested for his actions toward his wife and three children during the incident. Justin ...

Chattanooga-based CBL & Associates has filed a 130-page Plan of Reorganization in Bankruptcy Court. The complex documents outlines the distribution of claims against the owner of malls ...



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ----- BANDY, COURTNEY 177 PIN OAK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ----- BIVENS, KEVIN TROY ...

Man Who Blew Away Part Of His Face With Shotgun In Suicide Attempt Is Arrested For Actions Toward Wife, Children

A Harrison man who blew away the lower portion of his face by shooting himself with a shotgun has been arrested for his actions toward his wife and three children during the incident. Justin Antonio Derrick Brown, 30, is charged with four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated domestic assault, three counts of aggravated child abuse, interference ...

Opinion

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There’s A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it's clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year's electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ...

Roy Exum: I Am Begging You

In the last few weeks, I have casually asked a multitude of others, "Hey … you gonna' take the vaccine?" and I am disheartened over the good, intelligent and very nice people who tell me they are not. The overwhelming reason, which most refuse to admit, is fear. The easy-to-swallow reason is that they don't trust doctors. Not long ago some misguided physicians all signed a letter ...

Sports

Pre-Season Pick Furman Hands UTC First Loss

The Furman Paladins are the pre-season pick to win the Southern Conference men's basketball title and the Chattanooga Mocs had a great pre-conference run by winning all nine of their games. These two teams squared off at McKenzie Arena Wednesday afternoon and the visitors from Greenville, S.C. were victorious by a 77-73 margin after holding a 35-34 edge at intermission. Furman ...

Vols Easily Handle Missouri On The Road

A dominant defensive effort and an efficient shooting mark of .500 (27-54) from the field pushed the seventh-ranked Tennessee basketball team past 12th-ranked Missouri, 73-53, to open SEC play Wednesday. The Vols (7-0, 1-0 SEC) held Missouri (6-1, 0-1 SEC) to just .364 shooting from the field and forced 21 turnovers on the defensive end. UT is also off to its best start ...


