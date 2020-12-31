Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths, 600 New Cases, Record 242 Hospitalized; Tennessee Has 5,993 New Cases, 97 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with a record 242 patients hospitalized and 56 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 113 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 29,530.



There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, three male and one female, all White, one between the ages of 51-60, two between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 273.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 25,534, which is 86 percent, and there are 3,903 active cases.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 586,802 on Thursday with 5,993 new cases. There have been 97 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,907, said state Health Department officials.





The state currently has 3,218 people hospitalized from the virus, 7 less than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 5.571 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 508,914, 87 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,565 cases, up 6; 9 deaths



Bradley County: 9,120, up 126; 72 deaths



Grundy County: 1,193 cases, up 7; 19 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 1,860 cases, up 21; 26 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 969 cases, up 14; 16 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 1,174 cases, up 18; 16 deaths



Rhea County: 3,174 cases, up 33; 48 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,148 cases, up 4; 17 deaths, up 1



Knox 32,652 cases, up 331; 297 deaths, up 12



Davidson 61,497 cases, up 740; 570 deaths, up 6



Shelby 66,562 cases, up 555; 903 deaths, up 14





