Citizen Criticizes Conduct Of Soddy Daisy Commissioners At Meeting In Which City Manager Was Fired; COVID Takes Toll At Soddy Daisy

A resident of Soddy Daisy and regular attendee of the bi monthly meetings on Thursday night spoke up about the city commission meeting that took place on Nov. 19. At that meeting it was alleged by Steve Everett, a newly installed member of the commission, that long serving city manager and past mayor of the city Janice Cagle, along with police, had tried to drive down the price of a trailer park that was in disrepair, in order to encourage its sale. That meeting ended with the termination of the city manager.

Nance Jo Ogozalek said the events around that meeting “had the appearance of a vendetta made public and the venue was used for show-boating and grand standing.” She said, "Actions displayed that evening in front of the local media were despicable. I wonder if the media were notified before the meeting to expect something big” ans there were cameras from all three local broadcast TV stations set up for the meeting.

“ The city is being viewed in an unfavorable light.” Ms. Ogozalek stated. “I request that future meetings be conducted and business performed in a more respectful and professional manner.” She continued that “Abuse of power is unethical.”

Burt Johnson who had a dual role of both finance director and recorder, was given a third job at that meeting - to also be the interim city manager. On Thursday night, Commissioner Gene Shipley made the motion to increase Mr. Johnson’s compensation to that of city manager to be retroactive to Nov. 19 when he assumed the position.

Mr. Johnson requested and received approval from the commission to make purchases that were included in this year’s budget. A Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck will be bought for $67,892, which is lower than the amount budgeted. The police department will be getting three new SUVs. The cost will be slightly over the budgeted amount of $96,000. Improvements were authorized for the North Park. EPB will move power lines underground for around $12,000. The commission also approved giving Christmas bonuses to employees.

At the meeting, one item of old business was passed on the second and final reading. Property at 9210 and 9212 Dayton Pike was rezoned from R-1 Single Family Residential, to C-2 Local Business District. The owners feel that the lots will be more valuable with the new zoning if it is sold. What will be built there is unknown.

CPA Brian Wright with Johnson, Murphey & Wright, P.C. presented the yearly audit to the commission. Despite a challenging year, he said Soddy Daisy has done really well. Revenue increased from the year before to a total of $9,188,000 this year. Expenditures of $8,679,000 were lower than what was spent last year. Mr. Wright said that expenses were cut and the city bought needed equipment and still ended up with a half million of extra income. Additionally, the city received about the cleanest opinion that it could get, he said, and thanked staff for all the assistance they provided during the audit. Vice Mayor Cothran said the good report was due to help from the employees and for the department heads who saved the money.

COVID-19 has taken a toll in Soddy Daisy in recent days. Just three commissioners were present Thursday night. Commissioners Jim Coleman and Steve Everett were absent from the Thursday meeting due to the virus. One is sick and the other is self-quarantining. Mayor Rick Nunley said that there have been three deaths in four days locally due to the virus. To keep people safe and because of the upcoming holidays, the next two commission meetings have been cancelled. The next Soddy Daisy Commission meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21.