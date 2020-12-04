 Friday, December 4, 2020 50.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Dalton Police Department Investigating Entering Auto And Card Fraud Case

Friday, December 4, 2020

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen bank card to make more than $400 in fraudulent purchases. The card was stolen from a car parked at a Dalton restaurant shortly before the purchases were made. While the suspect wore a mask, investigators hope that someone will recognize her based on her distinctive appearance and clothing.

The theft happened on Nov.

23, at the Outback Steakhouse at 955 Market Street in Dalton. Shortly after 9 p.m., the victim returned to his car to find that one of the rear windows had been broken out and a beige Michael Kors bag was stolen. The bag contained approximately $160 in cash as well as ID documents and a bank debit card. When the victim checked his bank accounts, fraudulent purchases had already been made. Two separate $204.95 transactions were made at two Dollar General stores and another transaction was made at a package store in College Park, Ga.

Investigators obtained surveillance video of one of the Dollar General transactions. In the video a Black woman wearing purple pants and a purple top and a black vest was seen making the transactions and then leaving in a black Chevy truck. The suspect had her hair in long black braids with some burgundy colored braids on one side.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or who has any information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280.


December 4, 2020

Dalton Police Department Investigating Entering Auto And Card Fraud Case

December 4, 2020

Hiwassee College Property Is Sold

December 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen bank card to make more than $400 in fraudulent purchases. The card was stolen from a car parked ... (click for more)

The now-closed Hiwassee College campus in Madisonville, Tn. — where a number of Chattanooga area residents formerly attended college over the years — has been sold. The Holston Conference ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL 1603 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Investigating Entering Auto And Card Fraud Case

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen bank card to make more than $400 in fraudulent purchases. The card was stolen from a car parked at a Dalton restaurant shortly before the purchases were made. While the suspect wore a mask, investigators hope that someone will recognize her based on her distinctive appearance and clothing. ... (click for more)

Hiwassee College Property Is Sold

The now-closed Hiwassee College campus in Madisonville, Tn. — where a number of Chattanooga area residents formerly attended college over the years — has been sold. The Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church announced in a story in its newspaper, The Call, that the 60-acre property has been sold to Bruderhof, an international Christian communal organization. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why We Are Dangerous

In just the first half of this week alone, Chattanooga has had four murders, has been chosen for another year among the “Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in the United States,” and had a “coalition” of do-nothing activists propose a broad-reaching “Community Control Board” – answerable to no one. The plan, as submitted to the Election Commission to be included on the March 2021 ballot ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering Junior And Lonnie

Lonnie Sadler and Junior Atterton each passed away this week. I always remember them as fresh-faced high school athletes. though they were closer to my own age than I even realized. Lonnie was a couple of years behind me at Madison High School just outside of Nashville. He was an outstanding running back who was recently chosen as one of the top 50 prep football players in Nashville ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors