Dalton Police Department Investigating Entering Auto And Card Fraud Case

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen bank card to make more than $400 in fraudulent purchases. The card was stolen from a car parked at a Dalton restaurant shortly before the purchases were made. While the suspect wore a mask, investigators hope that someone will recognize her based on her distinctive appearance and clothing.

The theft happened on Nov. 23, at the Outback Steakhouse at 955 Market Street in Dalton. Shortly after 9 p.m., the victim returned to his car to find that one of the rear windows had been broken out and a beige Michael Kors bag was stolen. The bag contained approximately $160 in cash as well as ID documents and a bank debit card. When the victim checked his bank accounts, fraudulent purchases had already been made. Two separate $204.95 transactions were made at two Dollar General stores and another transaction was made at a package store in College Park, Ga.



Investigators obtained surveillance video of one of the Dollar General transactions. In the video a Black woman wearing purple pants and a purple top and a black vest was seen making the transactions and then leaving in a black Chevy truck. The suspect had her hair in long black braids with some burgundy colored braids on one side.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or who has any information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280.