Hamilton County Has 362 New COVID Cases, 9 New Deaths, And Highest Number Hospitalized From Virus; Tennessee Has 4,356 New COVID Cases, 95 More Deaths

Friday, December 4, 2020
Hamilton County reported 362 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The new total is 19,863.

There were nine more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Friday, five male and four females, five were White, four were Black, two were between the ages of 61-70, two were between the ages of 71-80 and five were 81 or older, bringing the total to 173. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 16,919, which is 85 percent, and there are 2,771 active cases. 

Hamilton County had 137 patients hospitalized from the virus, the highest record to date, with an additional 24 suspected cases.
Of those, 80 are county residents. There are 26 people in intensive care. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 392,608 on Friday with 4,356 new cases. There have been 95 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,876, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 2,485 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 more than on Thursday.

There have been 351,553 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).

Testing numbers are above 4.618 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,227 cases, up 3; 5 deaths

Bradley County: 5,775 cases, up 59; 38 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 815 cases, up 9; 14 deaths

Marion County: 1,212 cases, up 25; 19 deaths

Meigs County: 539 cases, up 14; 12 deaths

Polk County: 715 cases, up 6; 15 deaths

Rhea County: 1,888 cases, up 10; 36 deaths

Sequatchie County: 596 cases, up 12; 5 deaths

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Georgia Has 43 New Coronavirus Deaths, A Record 5,023 New Cases


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,922. There were 5,023 new cases, the highest day recorded, ... (click for more)



The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed "Community Control Board" that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, "Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St.

Roy Exum: Why We Are Dangerous

In just the first half of this week alone, Chattanooga has had four murders, has been chosen for another year among the "Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in the United States," and had a "coalition" of do-nothing activists propose a broad-reaching "Community Control Board" – answerable to no one. The plan, as submitted to the Election Commission to be included on the March 2021 ballot

SoCon Announces Updates To Women's Basketball Schedules

The Southern Conference announced changes to the league's 2020-21 women's basketball conference schedule on Friday afternoon, aimed at minimizing concerns surrounding the coronavirus. "It's been a long process, but I'm glad that we finally have our conference schedule set," Mocs' head coach Katie Galloway said. "This new format is interesting but I think it will be a fun challenge.

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to


