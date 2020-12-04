Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION



a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as Amendment to "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021; appropriating Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”) Funding not to exceed the amount of $2,500,000.00 for operational expenses for additional employee compensation during COVID-19 operations and providing for certain small business relief grant funding, Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium and Bessie Smith Operations Funding, Forgotten Child Operations Funding and additional COVID-19 testing within the City.

An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No.

13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $2,500,000.00 for operational expenses for additional employee compensation and for the Forgotten Child Fund, the Tivoli & Memorial Auditorium Foundation, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, and the Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD). (Alternate Version) (Revised)An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $1.7 million for additional employee compensation. (Alternate Version 2A) (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson and Councilman Ledford)An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate certain additional funding in the amount of $800,000.00 for the Forgotten Child Fund, the Tivoli & Memorial Auditorium Foundation, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, and the Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD). (Alternate Version 2B) (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson and Councilman Ledford) (Revised)PLANNINGb. 2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-2 Urban Edge Residential Attached 2 Stories. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)c. 2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0139 Pursuit Investments c/o William Dickson (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7504 Old Lee Highway, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0154 Exit 9 Mountain Development, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of properties located at 7924, 8000, 8004, and 8016 Old Lee Highway, from R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2020-0163 Wayne Rock (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4261 Shallowford Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0163 Wayne Rock (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4261 Shallowford Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Alternate Version)h. 2020-0136 Andrew Masley (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, thso as to rezone property located at 3104 East 38 Street, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)i. 2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationk. MR-2020-0148 Robyn Carlton on behalf of Lookout Mountain Conservancy (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning several unopened, unimproved rights-of-way within the southern portion of the St. Elmo Neighborhood, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)l. MR-2020-0167 Jody Shea on behalf of Shea Properties II, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the remaining segment of an unopened alley in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)m. MR-2020-0158 Bryant Black on behalf of Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the western right-of-way along the 1700 block of South Watkins, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. 2020-11 Lorrin Kim (20-STVR-00136). A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 20-STVR-00136 for property located at 1710 Underwood Street. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association, Inc. for a term of one (1) year with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) year each for the use of 36 Sheridan Avenue, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156E-B-001.01, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per year. (District 9)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Dan Wright to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board.PLANNINGd. 2020-0164 Andrew Stone, MBSC Black Creek (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0157 Riverton, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0156 Riverton, LLC (Abandonment of PUD). A resolution authorizing an abandonment of a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 1100 Lupton Drive. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)POLICEg. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to accept the FY2020 Local Law Enforcement BJA Grant for Crime Gun Intelligence Centers Grant for thirty-six (36) months starting October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2023, in the amount of $700,000.00. (Revised)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATIONa. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as Amendment to "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021; appropriating Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”) Funding not to exceed the amount of $2,500,000.00 for operational expenses for additional employee compensation during COVID-19 operations and providing for certain small business relief grant funding, Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium and Bessie Smith Operations Funding, Forgotten Child Operations Funding and additional COVID-19 testing within the City.An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $2,500,000.00 for operational expenses for additional employee compensation and for the Forgotten Child Fund, the Tivoli & Memorial Auditorium Foundation, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, and the Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD). (Alternate Version) (Revised)An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $1.7 million for additional employee compensation. (Alternate Version 2A) (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson and Councilman Ledford)An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate certain additional funding in the amount of $800,000.00 for the Forgotten Child Fund, the Tivoli & Memorial Auditorium Foundation, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, and the Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD). (Alternate Version 2B) (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson and Councilman Ledford) (Revised)PLANNINGb. 2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-2 Urban Edge Residential Attached 2 Stories. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0127 Craig Design Group (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two (2) properties located in the 100 block of Bush Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3 Stories. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)c. 2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0139 Pursuit Investments c/o William Dickson (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7504 Old Lee Highway, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0154 Exit 9 Mountain Development, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of properties located at 7924, 8000, 8004, and 8016 Old Lee Highway, from R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2020-0163 Wayne Rock (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4261 Shallowford Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0163 Wayne Rock (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4261 Shallowford Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Alternate Version)h. 2020-0136 Andrew Masley (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,thso as to rezone property located at 3104 East 38 Street, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)i. 2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationk. MR-2020-0148 Robyn Carlton on behalf of Lookout Mountain Conservancy (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning several unopened, unimproved rights-of-way within the southern portion of the St. Elmo Neighborhood, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)l. MR-2020-0167 Jody Shea on behalf of Shea Properties II, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the remaining segment of an unopened alley in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)m. MR-2020-0158 Bryant Black on behalf of Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the western right-of-way along the 1700 block of South Watkins, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease and Operating Agreement with Creeks Bend Golf Club, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease and operation of Moccasin Bend Golf Course at 381 Moccasin Bend Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145-001, with a minimum monthly payment of $12,500.00, and the implementation of a Capital Improvement Plan, for a term of ten (10) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of five (5) years each. (District 1)b. A resolution to make certain findings relating to APP Battery Partners, L.L.L.P., to delegate certain authority to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes for property located at 3401 Campbell Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee. (District 9)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a contract for sale and purchase, in substantially the form attached, with James Lindsay Grisard, III and Evan Paul Green for the purchase of 906 Shallowford Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 147G-L-002, and property on Gillespie Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 147G-L-016, for the amount of $47,000.00, with earnest money in the amount of $2,500.00 deposited with Jones Title Agency Inc., and after a successful quiet title action to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees for an amount not to exceed $1,300.00, for a total amount not to exceed $48,300.00. (District 9)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a contract for sale and purchase, in substantially the form attached, with Rise Chattanooga, formerly known as Jazzanooga, for the purchase of 842 Gillespie Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 147G-L-001, for the amount of $37,500.00, with earnest money in the amount of $1,500.00 deposited with Jones Title Agency, Inc., and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees for an amount not to exceed $1,300.00, for a total amount not to exceed $38,800.00. (District 9)HUMAN RESOURCESe. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to amend the contract with Collins and Company, Inc., third party administrator for the City’s job injury program for a contract term extension for three (3) months, at the rate of $6,800.00 per month; including payment of the City’s job injury claims, for a total amount not to exceed $750,000.00.PLANNINGf. Coradini Properties, LLC/MCP Beverage, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 800 Mountain Creek Road. (District 1)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), to 3D Enterprises Contracting Corp., of Lexington, KY, relative to Contract No. W-14-006-201, Moccasin Bend WWTP Secondary Clarifier Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $400,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $14,927,000.00. (District 1) (Consent Decree)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-16-006-203, Lupton City Mill Sanitary and Storm Drainage Project, to John T. Hall Construction, Inc. of Sparta, TN, in the amount of $598,589.00, with a contingency amount of $60,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $658,589.00. (District 2)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-201, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Demolition and Removal, to First Place Finish, Inc., of Oak Ridge, TN, in the amount of $29,827.60, plus a contingency amount of $3,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $32,827.60. (District 4)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-211, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Field Tarp Replacement, to BSN Sports, LLC, of Dallas, TX, in the amount of $32,620.00. (District 4)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-212, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Brick Dust and Infield Material Replacement, to River City Athletic Fields, of Soddy Daisy, TN, in the amount of $44,666.40, with a contingency amount of $4,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $49,166.40. (District 4)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-209, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Foul Poles Replacement, to River City Athletic Fields, of Soddy Daisy, TN, in the amount of $54,400.00, with a contingency amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $59,400.00. (District 4)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-202, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Dugout and Scorestands Replacements, to Robert Roberts LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $228,950.03, with a contingency amount of $30,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $258,950.03. (District 4)n. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30524, for Contract No. E-20-011-401, On-Call Blanket Contracts for Resident Project Representative Services (RPR), so as to correct the contract name of consultant 5) D. Martin & Partners, LLC and Outpost Group, LLC to the contracting name of D. Martin & Partners, LLC.8. Purchases.9. Other Business: (Listed Below:)MCP Beverage, LLC d/b/a Vintage Wine & Spirits - Certificate of Compliance (District 1)10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.