Police Blotter: Krystal Drive-Thru Lady Reports Threat; Officers Deal With Dumpster Diving Incident

Police were called to a verbal disorder at the Krystal on Shallowford Road. Officers spoke with the store manager who said a woman driving a red Nissan Altima came up to the drive-thru window and was upset about her order. The woman said, "Wait till you get off work ... I make more money than you." The woman had already left the scene before police arrived. Police canvassed the area, but there was no sign of the Nissan Altima. The manager was asked to call back if the woman returned to Krystal.* * *Police were dispatched to a residence on Glass Street for a report of a theft.Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said that at an unknown location and an unknown time a man she identified came up to her and began arguing with her. The woman said she asked the man for money to be paid back to her for bonding him out of jail. She said the man declined and punched her in the face causing her to drop her wallet. She said that he then took her wallet and left. The woman later stated that he also took her backpack, but at the time she did not realize she had dropped it. Officers noticed that the woman had glassed over eyes and kept repeating herself, which led officers to believe she was intoxicated. The woman had no visible injuries to her face at the time officers were out with her. The woman could not tell officers where or when theincident occurred. The woman also admitted that she had been smoking a lot of marijuana throughout the night. While speaking to officers, the woman continued to add and change multiple variables of her statement. All of the above facts led officers to believe that there was not enough evidence for officers to take warrants out for the man.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person at Peet's Coffee Shop on Chestnut Street. Officers spoke with a man on scene who said he was "Pastor Mike who raps the gospel." The man had been inside Peet's Coffee Shop causing a disorder. Peet's confirmed that the man had been inside the business talking loudly and bothering other customers. The rapper pastor was told not to return to Peet's and he agreed. The next day police were called to the Holiday Inn & Suites on Chestnut Street where the same man was complained about "talking about random topics mostly involving religion." The man was told that management at the hotel did not want him around the premises following guests. The rapping pastor was trespassed from this location and left the scene without further incident.* * *A woman on Silverdale Road called police and said a female knocked on her door asking for money. The woman said she gave the female $40. The woman said the female told her it was for pizza. The woman said the female then got into a vehicle and left the scene. The woman said she believes this is strange and would like to document to incident.* * *Police were called to a home on McBrien Road. Upon arrival, officers were met by a woman who said her husband was upset about miscellaneous things and locked himself in the bedroom. Police spoke with the husband, who said he was just trying to get away from his wife during this time. No physical altercation happened between them, and the woman said she was going to leave for the night. Police waited for the woman to pack her items and escorted her out. The husband was very calm during the entire interaction.* * *While on routine patrol, police observed two people in a truck on the property of Ace Hardware on Highway 58. It appeared as though items were being loaded into the back of the truck next to a dumpster near the area where pallets of merchandise were sitting unsecured. The people in the truck were identified and they said that they were "dumpster diving" and only took from the dumpster two pots containing nearly dead flowers. The truck bed had a bevy of miscellaneous items in it, but none of the merchandise appeared to be from the pallets nearby. Both parties were released with a warning.