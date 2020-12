Hamilton County Has 362 New COVID Cases And 4 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 4,914 New COVID Cases, 29 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 362 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new total is 20,225.There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 177.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 397,522 on Saturday with 4,914 new cases. There have been 29 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,905, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,465 people hospitalized from the virus, 20 less than on Friday.There have been 357,347 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.641 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,232 cases, up 5; 5 deathsBradley County: 5,830 cases, up 55; 38 deathsGrundy County: 824 cases, up 9; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,227 cases, up 15; 19 deathsMeigs County: 542 cases, up 3; 12 deathsPolk County: 720 cases, up 5; 15 deathsRhea County: 1,901 cases, up 13; 36 deathsSequatchie County: 600 cases, up 4; 5 deaths