Register Gravitt Appointed Second Term With Tennessee Register’s Association

During the Tennessee Register’s Association Conference in Knoxville, Hamilton County Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt was appointed by the Tennessee Register’s Association President Mrs. Sheena Tinsley, for a second term as the Tennessee Register’s Association legislative chairman.

President Tinsley said, “With Mr. Gravitt’s previous experience serving in the Tennessee General Assembly, he has long established, personal relationships with members of both the House and Senate. Mr. Gravitt’s responsibilities, along with the other members of the Legislative Committee, will be to work with members of the General Assembly advocating for Register’s legislation. While simultaneously explaining the negative impact some legislation may have on County Registers.”

“I am humbled to be asked by my peers to serve again in this capacity," said Mr. Gravitt. "Speaking as a former legislator, some of our members of the General Assembly may not fully understand the vital role the County Register’s play, not only to local government, but also state government.”

The Registers Association attempts to create standard recording practices throughout the state where common problems exist and cooperation is necessary, added Mrs. Tinsley.





