Man Out On Bond For Murder Of UTC Student Caught With 2 Guns In Car After Police License Reader Alerts On Vehicle

A police license plate reader on Sunday morning led officers to the vehicle of a man who is out on bond for murder. Two guns were found in the vehicle occupied by Terrence Dewayne Lewis, Jr., 25, and another man.

Police were traveling on Lee Highway near Sky Zoo when the license plate reader alerted on a vehicle with a stolen plate. Officers turned around and began to follow the vehicle by Airport Road.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop, and the car stopped for a moment before suddenly accelerating. Police chased the vehicle, going speeds over 80 mph at one point. The pursuit lasted around 10 minutes. The chase ended when the vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into two other vehicles on Brainerd Road.

Police said passenger Marcus McMillan tried to run and was apprehended after being chased, while driver Lewis was unable to exit the wrecked vehicle and was taken into custody.

Police said they recovered a gun later confirmed to be stolen, as well as a second gun on the passenger side. Police said the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen and involved in a homicide, and the passenger side gun was also confirmed to be associated with the same homicide.

In December 2017, Lewis was charged with shooting UTC student Evan "Thad" Derry of Franklin, Tn., in what police described as a drug deal. Lewis has a trial date on the murder and robbery for next July 13.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Lewis is facing the following new charges: reckless endangerment, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of theft of property.

McMillan, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest.