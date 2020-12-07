 Monday, December 7, 2020 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Soddy Daisy Court Canceled Due To COVID

Monday, December 7, 2020

Soddy Daisy City Court is cancelled for all matters, except matters for incarcerated individuals, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Tuesday, Dec. 15, due to COVID-19 related and public health and safety concerns.

 

All cases, except for the cases of incarcerated individuals whose appearances will be by Webex/Zoom, will be rescheduled for January and beyond.

 

This includes all traffic-related cases and all criminal matters for persons on citation or bond.

 

To inquire about the new court date for any case, call the Soddy Daisy Court Clerk at 423 332-5323.

 


Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything coming from the apartment. Police spoke to the man and woman in the apartment who said they were watching wrestling and they were okay. Both parties did not have any marks or appeared ... (click for more)

Cempa Community Care will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at mobile sites in Chattanooga in December. Following are the locations, dates and times: New Hope Baptist Church Wednesday, Dec. 9, noon-3 p.m. 3777 Wilcox Blvd. Iglesia de Dios de la Profecía, in partnership with the Tennessee Dept. of Health Wednesday, Dec. 16, noon-3 p.m. 1118 Greens Lake Road ... (click for more)

UT Florida Game Crowd Shows Disregard For Public Health And Safety - And Response

Re: Crowd at UT/Florida game: How can UTK leadership allow this behavior at the very instant the governor is asking for National Guard reinforcements to backstop hospital staff shortages due to medical facilities’ being overcome with COVID cases? This behavior is a direct and selfish expression of disregard for all front line healthcare workers. Michael Mallen H ealth, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Vaccine Playbook

On October 16, Tennessee joined every other state in the Union as all the United States presented an “Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Plan” to our Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The reason the word ‘Interim’ is in the plan’s title is because two months ago nobody could have predicted the first vaccines would start being shipped to most of the states this week. Right ... (click for more)

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)

Vols Fall 31-19 To #6 Florida At Neyland Stadium

Despite giving up just 21 rushing yards and making multiple timely stops, Florida's (8-1) passing attack was too much for Tennessee (2-6) to overcome in a 31-19 defeat on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee true-freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 111 yards and his first career touchdown toss in his first career start for UT. ... (click for more)


