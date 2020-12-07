Soddy Daisy Court Canceled Due To COVID

Soddy Daisy City Court is cancelled for all matters, except matters for incarcerated individuals, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Tuesday, Dec. 15, due to COVID-19 related and public health and safety concerns.

All cases, except for the cases of incarcerated individuals whose appearances will be by Webex/Zoom, will be rescheduled for January and beyond.

This includes all traffic-related cases and all criminal matters for persons on citation or bond.

To inquire about the new court date for any case, call the Soddy Daisy Court Clerk at 423 332-5323.