Georgia Has 37 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,875 New Cases, The 2nd Highest Record

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,007.There were 4,875 new cases, the second highest recorded, as that total reached 448,683 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 36,270, up 231 from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 2,251 cases, up 37; 30 deaths, up 1; 102 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 1,188 cases, up 17; 32 deaths; 86 hospitalizationsDade County: 556 cases, up 3; 7 deaths; 37 hospitalizationsWalker County: 2,762 cases, up 34; 53 deaths, up 2; 124 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 8,331 cases, up 88; 94 deaths, up 6; 412 hospitalizations, up 7

Police Blotter: Yelling Couple Was Only Watching Live Wrestling; Police Advise Man Sleeping On Ant Hill To Douse The Ants With His Beer

2nd Fire In A Week Started In Highway 58 Goodwill Dumpster

Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything ... (click for more)

For the second time in a week, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire behind the Goodwill Store on Highway 58. Multiple passersby called 911 At 9 p.m. on Monday to report ... (click for more)