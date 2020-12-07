 Tuesday, December 8, 2020 36.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2nd Fire In A Week Started In Highway 58 Goodwill Dumpster

- photo by Captain Chris Fryar

For the second time in a week, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire behind the Goodwill Store on Highway 58. 

Multiple passersby called 911 At 9 p.m. on Monday to report seeing black smoke and flames coming from a large dumpster behind the commercial structure located at 4850 Highway 58. 

Responding firefighters spotted the fire from Highway 58 and forced entry through the gate that closes off the back parking lot.

They attacked the dumpster blaze and got it out. 

The fire did not make it inside the building. There was some exterior damage to a back door that turned black from smoke and heat damage. Everything in the dumpster burned, as well as some debris around it.

An investigator was called to the scene due to the fact that there have been multiple fires at the same location. 

Engine 4, Ladder 19, Ladder 7, Quint 10, Quint 6, Quint 8, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift) and CFD Investigations responded. Mutual Aid helped provide coverage at our fire stations. 

Last Monday, CFD crews found a dumpster and tractor trailer on fire behind the store and worked quickly to get the flames under control and extinguished. A cargo bay door was also damaged. Only smoke was found inside the Goodwill and the building was ventilated. 

Both fires are under investigation. 

- photo by Captain Chris Fryar

December 8, 2020

2nd Fire In A Week Started In Highway 58 Goodwill Dumpster


