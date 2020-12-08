Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABBOTT, JEFFREY MARVIN
1941 ROCK BLUFF ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
ALLEN, MARDESHA MEKELE
2001 BRAGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
4207 MICHIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
BELL, TYRELL LOVELL
3874 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY
1820 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
----
BURKS, KIVEN ORLANDIS
1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
----
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING OF WEAPON DURING
----
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
DAVIS, CORTEZ DOMONIKE
5826 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
----
DURHAM, AMANDA PAIGE
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
----
EARNEST, ASHTON SKYLAR
1400 CHESTNUT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
FORD, JAMES L
1909 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
FULTS, LOGAN J
300 MAIN ST PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
GRAVITT, BARBARETTE NICOLE
669 COUNTY RD 48 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE
15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
HENSLEY, KYLER MICHAEL
125 WEST EMERSON STREET PRINCETON, 47670
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
----
HOWARD, HOMER MICHELLE
1244 LICOLN DRIVE MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
----
JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR
614 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042116
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON
1201 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
LANDESS, ZANDRA RENEE
343 CAMP JORDAN RD A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
----
LEASTER, IUNIQUE DESHAE
5249 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
LEWIS, MICHAEL SHAY
770 STOKELY DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
----
LINDSEY, MICHELE DIANN
3601 CUMMINGS HWY 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LOFTY, KELLY
177 S MAGNOLIA ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
----
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
2018 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
MORRISON, LATASHA LEANNE
1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
BURGLARY
OBT.
POSSESSION FRAUDULENTLY - NEGLECT TO RETURN
----
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
188 HOWARD DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072201
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
SKYLES, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
7208 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
1304 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 374063501
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY
9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
TAYLOR, KENNETH LEBRON
1701 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111000
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
TERRELL, DAVONTE CLEMENTA
19924 WISCONSIN ST DETROIT, 48221
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
WATKINS, HARLEY V
252 SMOKEY CLARK ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
WHEELER, ELISE MICHELLE
2001 MYRTLE AVE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WILSON, MICHAEL RAY
268 LEE ROAD 186 OPELIKA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000