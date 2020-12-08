 Tuesday, December 8, 2020 36.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, JEFFREY MARVIN 
1941 ROCK BLUFF ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
ALLEN, MARDESHA MEKELE 
2001 BRAGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR 
4207 MICHIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
BELL, TYRELL LOVELL 
3874 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY 
1820 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
----
BURKS, KIVEN ORLANDIS 
1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
----
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS 
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING OF WEAPON DURING
----
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR 
4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
DAVIS, CORTEZ DOMONIKE 
5826 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
----
DURHAM, AMANDA PAIGE 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
----
EARNEST, ASHTON SKYLAR 
1400 CHESTNUT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
FORD, JAMES L 
1909 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
FULTS, LOGAN J 
300 MAIN ST PALMER, 37365 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
GRAVITT, BARBARETTE NICOLE 
669 COUNTY RD 48 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE 
15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
HENSLEY, KYLER MICHAEL 
125 WEST EMERSON STREET PRINCETON, 47670 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
----
HOWARD, HOMER MICHELLE 
1244 LICOLN DRIVE MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
----
JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR 
614 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042116 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON 
1201 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
LANDESS, ZANDRA RENEE 
343 CAMP JORDAN RD A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
----
LEASTER, IUNIQUE DESHAE 
5249 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
LEWIS, MICHAEL SHAY 
770 STOKELY DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
----
LINDSEY, MICHELE DIANN 
3601 CUMMINGS HWY 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON 
775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LOFTY, KELLY 
177 S MAGNOLIA ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
----
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE 
2018 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
MORRISON, LATASHA LEANNE 
1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
BURGLARY
OBT.

POSSESSION FRAUDULENTLY - NEGLECT TO RETURN
----
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL 
188 HOWARD DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072201 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
SKYLES, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS 
7208 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN 
1304 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 374063501 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
TAYLOR, KENNETH LEBRON 
1701 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111000 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
TERRELL, DAVONTE CLEMENTA 
19924 WISCONSIN ST DETROIT, 48221 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
WATKINS, HARLEY V 
252 SMOKEY CLARK ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
WHEELER, ELISE MICHELLE 
2001 MYRTLE AVE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WILSON, MICHAEL RAY 
268 LEE ROAD 186 OPELIKA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000


