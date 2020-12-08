Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, JEFFREY MARVIN

1941 ROCK BLUFF ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

ALLEN, MARDESHA MEKELE

2001 BRAGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

4207 MICHIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

BELL, TYRELL LOVELL

3874 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

BRUMMITT, SHAMELL LAJAY

1820 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

----

BURKS, KIVEN ORLANDIS

1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

----

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS

6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING OF WEAPON DURING

----

DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR

4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

DAVIS, CORTEZ DOMONIKE

5826 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT #A CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

----

DURHAM, AMANDA PAIGE

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

----

EARNEST, ASHTON SKYLAR

1400 CHESTNUT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

FORD, JAMES L

1909 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

FULTS, LOGAN J

300 MAIN ST PALMER, 37365

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

GRAVITT, BARBARETTE NICOLE

669 COUNTY RD 48 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

----

HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE

15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

HENSLEY, KYLER MICHAEL

125 WEST EMERSON STREET PRINCETON, 47670

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

----

HOWARD, HOMER MICHELLE

1244 LICOLN DRIVE MADISONVILLE, 37354

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

----

JONES, DONTRELL LAMAR

614 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042116

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON

1201 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

LANDESS, ZANDRA RENEE

343 CAMP JORDAN RD A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORTS

----

LEASTER, IUNIQUE DESHAE

5249 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

----

LEWIS, MICHAEL SHAY

770 STOKELY DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

----

LINDSEY, MICHELE DIANN

3601 CUMMINGS HWY 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON

775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

LOFTY, KELLY

177 S MAGNOLIA ST WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

----

MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE

2018 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

MORRISON, LATASHA LEANNE

1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

BURGLARY

OBT.

POSSESSION FRAUDULENTLY - NEGLECT TO RETURN----PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL188 HOWARD DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----RICE, REGINALD LAMARHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072201Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----SKYLES, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS7208 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE----SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN1304 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 374063501Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY----TAYLOR, KENNETH LEBRON1701 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111000Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)SPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----TERRELL, DAVONTE CLEMENTA19924 WISCONSIN ST DETROIT, 48221Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT----WATKINS, HARLEY V252 SMOKEY CLARK ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----WHEELER, ELISE MICHELLE2001 MYRTLE AVE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----WILSON, MICHAEL RAY268 LEE ROAD 186 OPELIKA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000