All proceedings for the Dalton Municipal Court scheduled for Dec. 16 and 30 have been postponed out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 situation in Whitfield County. Rescheduled dates will be issued. Anyone who needs information about their court date should contact the Municipal Court offices at 706-278-1913, extension 101.

Court sessions are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. That court date is still scheduled as normal.