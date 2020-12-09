Young Girl Injured In Fire Wednesday Morning

An eight-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after suffering burns in a fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Dodson Avenue at 10:33 a.m. after receiving reports that smoke was coming from a residence.

Responding firefighters spotted light smoke coming from the side of the house at 702 Dodson Ave.

and discovered a mattress on fire inside the structure.

They maneuvered the smoldering mattress outside and extinguished the fire.

The child sustained burns to the bottom of one of her feet and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross is assisting the impacted residents.

Ladder 5, Engine 5, Engine 4, Quint 10, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift) and CFD Investigations responded.



