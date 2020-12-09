 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Young Girl Injured In Fire Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, December 9, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief Terry Knowles

An eight-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after suffering burns in a fire. 

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Dodson Avenue at 10:33 a.m. after receiving reports that smoke was coming from a residence. 

Responding firefighters spotted light smoke coming from the side of the house at 702 Dodson Ave.

and discovered a mattress on fire inside the structure. 

They maneuvered the smoldering mattress outside and extinguished the fire. 

The child sustained burns to the bottom of one of her feet and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross is assisting the impacted residents. 

Ladder 5, Engine 5, Engine 4, Quint 10, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift) and CFD Investigations responded. 


- photo by Battalion Chief Terry Knowles

52 Miles Of Roads To Be Paved In Walker County In 2021

Dalton Municipal Court Proceedings Postponed Until January

Lookout Mountain School, Rec Programs Finding New Ways To Continue During Pandemic


52 Miles Of Roads To Be Paved In Walker County In 2021

Some of Walker County’s roughest roads will be smoothed out in the coming year. Walker County Government accepted bids on a project to resurface 52-miles of roads in 2021, surpassing the 38-mile paving milestone set in 2020. Twenty-five roads in unincorporated Walker County will be resurfaced as part of this project, including: West Cove Road Mission Ridge Road Johnson ... (click for more)

Dalton Municipal Court Proceedings Postponed Until January

All proceedings for the Dalton Municipal Court scheduled for Dec. 16 and 30 have been postponed out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 situation in Whitfield County. Rescheduled dates will be issued. Anyone who needs information about their court date should contact the Municipal Court offices at 706-278-1913, extension 101. Court sessions are scheduled to resume ... (click for more)

Bill Of Rights Day: Celebrating The Fourth Amendment

A little-known day of commemoration, Bill of Rights Day, will soon be upon us. It was on Dec. 15, 1791, that the first 10 Amendments to the United States Constitution—the Bill of Rights—were ratified. One hundred fifty years later, in 1941, Congress passed a joint resolution calling on the president to designate Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day. In response, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America’s Biggest ‘F’

Fairfax County, Va. is the largest “suburb” of Washington, D.C. It is a county that is home to 1.15 million people and Fairfax was the first U.S. county, affluent mind you, to reach a six-figure median household income. You’ll find everything there from our CIA headquarters to George Washington’s ever-enthralling plantation – Mount Vernon – and its public-school district is the ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 4-0 With 80-70 Win Over MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs made it four in a row Monday night with an 80-70 victory at Middle Tennessee. It’s the first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 1987-88. “I thought the guys really competed against a really physically talented team. It was a good test for our guys. They made it hard to get catches…hard to run offense like we wanted. It forced us into some pretty aggressive things ... (click for more)

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)


