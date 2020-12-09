AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/9/20

The Chattanooga Mocs made it four in a row Monday night with an 80-70 victory at Middle Tennessee. It’s the first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 1987-88. “I thought the guys really competed against a really physically talented team. It was a good test for our guys. They made it hard to get catches…hard to run offense like we wanted. It forced us into some pretty aggressive things ... (click for more)