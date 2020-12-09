Health Department Marks The 200th COVID-19 Death Of A Hamilton County Resident, 20,000+ Cases; Tennessee Has A Record 8,213 New COVID Cases, 62 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department announces the 200th death of a Hamilton county resident due to COVID-19 infection today. The announcement comes amid rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases that only a few days ago surpassed 20,000 cumulative cases.



“On behalf of all our health department staff, we extend our sincerest condolences to the families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We invite the community to take a moment today and pause with us to reflect on the human cost of this pandemic.”



The 200th COVID death comes two months after the 100th death announcement, which took six months to reach following the first death on March 25.



Similarly, Hamilton County recorded its 10,000th case on Oct. 3, 205 days after the first case. The County recorded its 20,000th case on Dec. 5, just 64 days later.

Those most at risk for COVID-related death tend to be ages 61 or older and those with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or chronic lung diseases. According to Hamilton County data, ages 61 and older make up 83 percent of the county’s COVID-related deaths. The male death rate (56 percent) is higher than female rate (44 percent).



The confirmed case rate continues to be most prevalent among 21 to 30-year-olds. The second highest case rate falls on the 31-40 age group.



“We plead with every resident to do everything they can to protect themselves, their family, and their community from further spread of the virus,” said Ms. Barnes.

Health officials said the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection continues to be:



• Social distancing of 6 feet or more;

• Wearing a mask;

• Frequently washing or sanitizing hands;

• Avoiding crowded indoor and outdoor settings;

• Postponing travel whether local or out of the area; and

• Safeguarding those most at risk.



Free health department COVID-19 testing is available seven days a week at the Alstom plant from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Note the entrance to the testing site has been changed and is now located across the street from the Southeast Tennessee Development District on Riverfront Parkway.



Everyone in the car at the testing site needs to wear a mask, officials said.



To arrange free transportation to the testing site, or for more information about COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. For more resources, visit Health.HamiltonTN.org.

Hamilton County reported 404 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The new total is 21,440.



There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Wednesday, three male and three females, five were White, one was Black, one was between the ages of 71-80 and five were 81 or older, bringing the total to 200.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 18,152, which is 85 percent, and there are 3,088 active cases.



Hamilton County had 156 patients hospitalized from the virus with an additional 26 suspected cases. Of those, 87 are county residents. There are 41 people in intensive care.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 422,962 on Wednesday with 8,213 new cases, a new record. There have been 62 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,171, said state Health Department officials.



The state currently has 2,605 people hospitalized from the virus, 46 more than on Tuesday.



There have been 376,851 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 4.773 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,292 cases, up 17; 5 deaths



Bradley County: 6,335, up 254; 43 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 881 cases, up 16; 14 deaths



Marion County: 1,326 cases, up 36; 22 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 602 cases, up 22; 13 deaths



Polk County: 792 cases, up 25; 15 deaths



Rhea County: 2,052 cases, up 51; 37 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 651 cases, up 14; 5 deaths