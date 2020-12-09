Gas Leak Prompts Evacuation Of Homes On Highland Avenue

A four-inch natural gas main was damaged along Highland Avenue, which prompted the evacuation of nearly two dozen homes.

Around 5:15 p.m., a Tennessee American Water Company crew was repairing a water main break when the gas main was damaged in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue, causing a significant leak.

Chattanooga firefighters evacuated surrounding homes as a safety precaution, spanning two blocks. Residents were taken to the South Chattanooga Recreation Center for temporary shelter.

Chattanooga Gas was on the scene to repair the damaged main. Residents returned to their houses as the final repairs were being made. Firefighters cleared evacuees’ homes with air monitors, making sure it was safe for them to go back inside.

Quint 14, Engine 9, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1 and Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehab Truck responded.



Mutual Aid provided coverage at fire halls while CFD companies were on the scene.