Dog From Bradley County Dog Fighting Incident That Was Placed On The Internet Has Died

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Bryan Garman on a charge of fighting or baiting of animals after he posted a video of two dogs fighting at his residence with “He did good” as the caption. One of the dogs involved in the fighting has since died.

A team of veterinarians in Bradley County sought to save the life of "Manny," who was gravely injured in the illegal dog fight. However, he has since died.

The owner of Manny said he had no idea where his dog had disappeared to.

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Friday, a video was posted on Garman’s Facebook account showing two dogs fighting. In the video, one dog was on top of the other, pinning it down and biting it on the neck.

The caption referred to the dog on top, which was later determined to belong to the family at the residence where the dog fight occurred. There were no attempts made by spectators to stop the dog fight during the recording of this video, the Sheriff's Office said.

The video was messaged to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page by a concerned citizen and from there was sent to the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, at which time Sheriff Steve Lawson ordered an investigation.

Detectives at the BCSO reviewed the case with the District Attorney’s office and then arrested Garman, who is 21. He was taken to the Bradley County Jail.