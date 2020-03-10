 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 55.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Dog From Bradley County Dog Fighting Incident That Was Placed On The Internet Has Died

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Matthew Bryan Garman
Matthew Bryan Garman

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Bryan Garman on a charge of fighting or baiting of animals after he posted a video of two dogs fighting at his residence with “He did good” as the caption. One of the dogs involved in the fighting has since died.

A team of veterinarians in Bradley County sought to save the life of "Manny," who was gravely injured in the illegal dog fight. However, he has since died.

The owner of Manny said he had no idea where his dog had disappeared to.

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Friday, a video was posted on Garman’s Facebook account showing two dogs fighting. In the video, one dog was on top of the other, pinning it down and biting it on the neck.

The caption referred to the dog on top, which was later determined to belong to the family at the residence where the dog fight occurred. There were no attempts made by spectators to stop the dog fight during the recording of this video, the Sheriff's Office said.

The video was messaged to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page by a concerned citizen and from there was sent to the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, at which time Sheriff Steve Lawson ordered an investigation.

Detectives at the BCSO reviewed the case with the District Attorney’s office and then arrested Garman, who is 21. He was taken to the Bradley County Jail. 


March 10, 2020

Woman Facing Multiple Charges After Causing Crash On Cherokee Boulevard, Fleeing The Scene

March 10, 2020

Robert Carter Charged With Sexual Battery In Incident At The Hamilton Inn

March 9, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman Mistakenly Believes Neighborhood Safe Enough To Leave Car Running; Woman Causes Scene At LV Walmart After Too Many Drinks At Mexican Restaurant


A 21-year-old woman is facing a multitude of charges after police said she crashed into another car while intoxicated and then fled the scene. On Friday police responded to a traffic crash ... (click for more)

Police responded to a possible rape call on Saturday at the Hamilton Inn. The victim said that Robert Carter, 51, was in a nearby room, where he was promptly detained. According to the victim, ... (click for more)

Police responded to Bridge Drive in response to an auto theft. On arrival an officer met with the victim, who said he was walking his dog and witnessed two men in a black truck pick up his moped ... (click for more)




David Moon: Help And Ideas Needed For The Return Of Chattanooga's History

Can you help invoke the return of Chattanooga’s history? Over the past six years, I’ve dedicated a substantial amount of time in an effort to elevate Chattanooga’s historical footprint. At this point, a rise in funding and support for Picnooga needs to occur within its seventh year, or it could be it’s last. I’ve been successful with crowdfunding efforts for six years of operation, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Circadian Rhythm Blues

One of my favorite stories is about the old and wise Indian chief who was sitting outside the teepee when two of his handsome braves were debating the good and the bad of Daylight Saving (no ‘s’) Time. He’d listened to their blather long enough to yearn for his late-afternoon gulp of firewater when he ordered one to bring him an old Indian blanket. “I want you two knuckleheads to ... (click for more)

Lee Women Set To Host NCAA D2 Regional As Top Seed

The Lee University women's basketball team will host the NCAA D2 National Tournament's South Regional as the No. 1 seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday evening. The Lady Flames (28-4) will host the event for the first time and will face No. 8 seed Alabama Huntsville on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. The three-day Regional will take place March 13, 14 and 16 inside Walker Arena in ... (click for more)

UTC Women Get WNIT Invite

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will continue its season with a berth into the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). “After such an amazing turnaround, we weren’t ready for the season to end,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I am excited for another opportunity to compete with this team.” The Mocs non-conference slate included Top ... (click for more)


