Rain Returning To Waterlogged Southern U.S.

Following a few days of dry weather, frequent rounds of rain will return to the interior southern United States and can aggravate flooding in some areas and disrupt outdoor plans in others this week, according to AccuWeather.com.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that although the rain may not be as intense over as broad of an area experienced in recent weeks, enough rain will fall to reverse the drying process that began over the weekend.

It is possible the same zone above may stay wet through much of next week as well.

The rain will not only hamper cleanup operations in tornado-ravaged Tennessee, but will also interfere with outdoor activities ranging from construction to recreation and sporting events.

Over much of the interior South, not enough rain is likely to fall to aggravate flooding. The dry weather from late last week through this weekend has helped with the flash flood situation.

A general 0.50 of an inch to 2 inches of rain is forecast from the Interstate 20 corridor to I-70. This much rain over a five- to seven-day period will not be a problem as that rain is not coming all at once.

"It won't rain every day this week over the interior South, but it will rain often enough to be annoying, especially after the wet winter the region has gone through," AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

However, there is a part of the region where heavy rainfall could renew flooding concerns.

Along the I-40 corridor, in the area from eastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas to central Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, a general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 7 inches anticipated.

"The bulk of the excess rainfall in this swath may occur in one or two episodes," Travis said. "One dose may take place from Wednesday night to Friday and the other is possible from Friday night to Sunday."

The rain this weekend will be associated with a storm forecast to bring several days of wet weather to Southern California and the Southwest this week.

It is where and when thunderstorms produce short episodes of intense rainfall that the risk of urban and small stream flooding will be greatest.

A cumulative rainfall total of several inches will keep river levels elevated and can lead to new rises on some of the rivers.

Following a siege of major flooding during February, most rivers are now receding. However, a number of rivers, including the Alabama, Pearl, Big Black, Flint, Ocmulgee and Oconee, were still at moderate flood stage as of Monday, March 9. The Mississippi River at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was at major flood stage and may not fall below moderate flood stage until late March.

Exactly where the heaviest rain falls each day will depend on the track of storms that are forecast to move from west to east along a stalled front that will set up over the region. The band of rain may meander north and south by 100 miles or more each day.

Rain may continue to frequent the same corridor through next week.

The Arkansas, Cumberland, Tennessee and Ohio rivers, as well as a stretch of the middle Mississippi River, may experience rises during the next week or so in response to the anticipated rainfall.

At this time, rainfall along the I-10 corridor, as well as over South Texas and the Florida Peninsula, is expected to be minimal.


Woman Facing Multiple Charges After Causing Crash On Cherokee Boulevard, Fleeing The Scene

Robert Carter Charged With Sexual Battery In Incident At The Hamilton Inn

Police Blotter: Woman Mistakenly Believes Neighborhood Safe Enough To Leave Car Running; Woman Causes Scene At LV Walmart After Too Many Drinks At Mexican Restaurant


A 21-year-old woman is facing a multitude of charges after police said she crashed into another car while intoxicated and then fled the scene. On Friday police responded to a traffic crash ... (click for more)

Police responded to a possible rape call on Saturday at the Hamilton Inn. The victim said that Robert Carter, 51, was in a nearby room, where he was promptly detained. According to the victim, ... (click for more)

Police responded to Bridge Drive in response to an auto theft. On arrival an officer met with the victim, who said he was walking his dog and witnessed two men in a black truck pick up his moped ... (click for more)




Woman Facing Multiple Charges After Causing Crash On Cherokee Boulevard, Fleeing The Scene

A 21-year-old woman is facing a multitude of charges after police said she crashed into another car while intoxicated and then fled the scene. On Friday police responded to a traffic crash where one driver was reported to have fled the Cherokee Boulevard scene. The driver who had remained on scene told law enforcement that a white vehicle had driven from a side street and hit ... (click for more)

Robert Carter Charged With Sexual Battery In Incident At The Hamilton Inn

Police responded to a possible rape call on Saturday at the Hamilton Inn. The victim said that Robert Carter, 51, was in a nearby room, where he was promptly detained. According to the victim, she had walked into Carter’s room to grab a cigarette. She said he grabbed her arms and then forced her onto the bed. According to the police report, Carter “fondled and kissed her breasts ... (click for more)

Opinion

David Moon: Help And Ideas Needed For The Return Of Chattanooga's History

Can you help invoke the return of Chattanooga’s history? Over the past six years, I’ve dedicated a substantial amount of time in an effort to elevate Chattanooga’s historical footprint. At this point, a rise in funding and support for Picnooga needs to occur within its seventh year, or it could be it’s last. I’ve been successful with crowdfunding efforts for six years of operation, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Circadian Rhythm Blues

One of my favorite stories is about the old and wise Indian chief who was sitting outside the teepee when two of his handsome braves were debating the good and the bad of Daylight Saving (no ‘s’) Time. He’d listened to their blather long enough to yearn for his late-afternoon gulp of firewater when he ordered one to bring him an old Indian blanket. “I want you two knuckleheads to ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women Set To Host NCAA D2 Regional As Top Seed

The Lee University women's basketball team will host the NCAA D2 National Tournament's South Regional as the No. 1 seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday evening. The Lady Flames (28-4) will host the event for the first time and will face No. 8 seed Alabama Huntsville on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. The three-day Regional will take place March 13, 14 and 16 inside Walker Arena in ... (click for more)

UTC Women Get WNIT Invite

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will continue its season with a berth into the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). “After such an amazing turnaround, we weren’t ready for the season to end,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I am excited for another opportunity to compete with this team.” The Mocs non-conference slate included Top ... (click for more)


