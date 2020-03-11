Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ALEXIA

174 A JAMERSON WAY COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ALDANA, EMILY M

117 ABILENE TRAIL DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BENNETT, DEMARCUS CANTRELL

4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113308

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BENNETT, RAYMOND ORLANDO

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102115

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BOYD, KEYONA NICOLE

1901 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING 60 IN 40 MPH ZONE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BRANUM, QUINCY ALEXANDER

2322 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, DERIK ADAM

612 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON

2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHADWICH, JACINDA LEANN

120 DON SWANN DR BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COMBS, ELLEN ROBERTA

3607B TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

COX, DONALD WAYNE

6004 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419541

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COX, KALEB MATTHEW

53 0 DELASCHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

---

CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL

5424 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

---

DUDOVICZ, PHILLIP J

72 CIDER ST EPPING, 30421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EAGLE, KATINA LOUISE

2611 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FERNANDEZ, STARR

7875 SHELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000

---

GLADDEN, DEUONTA MMONTRELL

2502 OREAR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GLADDEN, JESSIE MARQUEL

312 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRAHAM, JOHN ALLAN

4903 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

GRAVES, SKIPPER LEE

2875 BROWN MILL RD SE ATLANTA, 30302

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

HANKS, TANNER JAMES

4208 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061125

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ

119 HOLLY BERRY LANE APT 259 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

HARVEY, SCOT BARRY

1486 NEW MURRARY TOWN CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HAWKINS, FERNANDOS L

2118 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

HEARD, TITUS LEBRON

UNKNOWN Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HENDERSON, ERNEST

1201 BOYNKIN APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HICKS, BRIAN LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JONES, DYLAN JADE

6002 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

LEMONS, DUSTIN MATTHEW

3634 STEPHENS RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LILES, KRISTEN N

235 WALDO LANE SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LOUGH, WILLIAM E

1416 HAPPY VALLEY RD #A ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH

---

MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE

9118 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

MCREYNOLDS, GEORGJETTA GEE

123 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP

---

MOORE, SHANA

950 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

---

MYERS, LEONARD EUGENE

10120 CLAIRE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH

---

NICHOLS, BOBBY RAY

905 GEORGETOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

NICHOLSON, HAILEY DANIELLE

420 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

OLIVER, MISTY D

7219 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

PHARRIS, JANELLE LYNETTE

1210 N HICKORY ST DPL A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

SARDINAS-MARTINEZ, RICARDO

2200 E 35TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072122

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

SAYLORS, TERRANCE J

1404 WEST FRANCIS SPRINGS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

SMITH, JONATHAN LEE

7128 GOLDEN POND LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA)

---

SOLOMON, ROBERT LAMONT

4610 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO

2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

TRUSS, JASMINE NICOLE

529 WALKER ST APT66 ATHENS, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WALKER, LESLIE LABRON

806 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

---

WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON

5826 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 373433619

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

---

WILLIAMSON, JEREMY THOMAS

2409 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ZIELINSKI, JAMES

3327 CENTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ALEXIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ALDANA, EMILY M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BENNETT, DEMARCUS CANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOYD, KEYONA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING 60 IN 40 MPH ZONE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRANUM, QUINCY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/25/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHADWICH, JACINDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, ELLEN ROBERTA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED COX, DONALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COX, KALEB MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) EAGLE, KATINA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/07/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING FERNANDEZ, STARR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000 GLADDEN, DEUONTA MMONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GLADDEN, JESSIE MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRAVES, SKIPPER LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND HARVEY, SCOT BARRY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/06/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAWKINS, FERNANDOS L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/15/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)

HEARD, TITUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HENDERSON, ERNEST

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JONES, DYLAN JADE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LANE, STEPHANIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/29/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE GA) LEMONS, DUSTIN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LILES, KRISTEN N

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOUGH, WILLIAM E

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MCREYNOLDS, GEORGJETTA GEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP MOORE, SHANA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

NICHOLS, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S NICHOLSON, HAILEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S OLIVER, MISTY D

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PHARRIS, JANELLE LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND SARDINAS-MARTINEZ, RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING SAYLORS, TERRANCE J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SILVA, XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY) SMITH, JONATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA) SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)