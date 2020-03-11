 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 58.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALDANA, EMILY M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BENNETT, DEMARCUS CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOYD, KEYONA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING 60 IN 40 MPH ZONE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRANUM, QUINCY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/25/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHADWICH, JACINDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMBS, ELLEN ROBERTA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
COX, DONALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COX, KALEB MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
EAGLE, KATINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/07/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
FERNANDEZ, STARR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
GLADDEN, DEUONTA MMONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GLADDEN, JESSIE MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAVES, SKIPPER LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
HARVEY, SCOT BARRY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAWKINS, FERNANDOS L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/15/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)
HEARD, TITUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HENDERSON, ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, DYLAN JADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LANE, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/29/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
LEMONS, DUSTIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LILES, KRISTEN N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOUGH, WILLIAM E
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MCREYNOLDS, GEORGJETTA GEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
MOORE, SHANA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
NICHOLS, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
NICHOLSON, HAILEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
OLIVER, MISTY D
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PHARRIS, JANELLE LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
SARDINAS-MARTINEZ, RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
SAYLORS, TERRANCE J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SILVA, XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY)
SMITH, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA)
SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TRUSS, JASMINE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALKER, LESLIE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
WILLIAMSON, JEREMY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ZIELINSKI, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


