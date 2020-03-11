Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, ALEXIA
174 A JAMERSON WAY COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ALDANA, EMILY M
117 ABILENE TRAIL DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BENNETT, DEMARCUS CANTRELL
4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113308
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BENNETT, RAYMOND ORLANDO
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102115
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BOYD, KEYONA NICOLE
1901 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING 60 IN 40 MPH ZONE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRANUM, QUINCY ALEXANDER
2322 LYONS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, DERIK ADAM
612 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHADWICH, JACINDA LEANN
120 DON SWANN DR BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COMBS, ELLEN ROBERTA
3607B TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
COX, DONALD WAYNE
6004 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419541
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COX, KALEB MATTHEW
53 0 DELASCHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL
5424 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
---
DUDOVICZ, PHILLIP J
72 CIDER ST EPPING, 30421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EAGLE, KATINA LOUISE
2611 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FERNANDEZ, STARR
7875 SHELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
---
GLADDEN, DEUONTA MMONTRELL
2502 OREAR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GLADDEN, JESSIE MARQUEL
312 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAHAM, JOHN ALLAN
4903 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
GRAVES, SKIPPER LEE
2875 BROWN MILL RD SE ATLANTA, 30302
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HANKS, TANNER JAMES
4208 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061125
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ
119 HOLLY BERRY LANE APT 259 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HARVEY, SCOT BARRY
1486 NEW MURRARY TOWN CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAWKINS, FERNANDOS L
2118 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HEARD, TITUS LEBRON
UNKNOWN Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HENDERSON, ERNEST
1201 BOYNKIN APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, DYLAN JADE
6002 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LEMONS, DUSTIN MATTHEW
3634 STEPHENS RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LILES, KRISTEN N
235 WALDO LANE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LOUGH, WILLIAM E
1416 HAPPY VALLEY RD #A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
---
MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE
9118 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MCREYNOLDS, GEORGJETTA GEE
123 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
---
MOORE, SHANA
950 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
MYERS, LEONARD EUGENE
10120 CLAIRE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH
---
NICHOLS, BOBBY RAY
905 GEORGETOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
NICHOLSON, HAILEY DANIELLE
420 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
OLIVER, MISTY D
7219 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PHARRIS, JANELLE LYNETTE
1210 N HICKORY ST DPL A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SARDINAS-MARTINEZ, RICARDO
2200 E 35TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072122
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
SAYLORS, TERRANCE J
1404 WEST FRANCIS SPRINGS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SMITH, JONATHAN LEE
7128 GOLDEN POND LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA)
---
SOLOMON, ROBERT LAMONT
4610 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TRUSS, JASMINE NICOLE
529 WALKER ST APT66 ATHENS, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALKER, LESLIE LABRON
806 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
---
WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON
5826 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 373433619
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
WILLIAMSON, JEREMY THOMAS
2409 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ZIELINSKI, JAMES
3327 CENTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
