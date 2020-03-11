Sheriff Purchasing $4.5 Million Program Designed To Streamline And Protect Video Systems

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is purchasing a $4.5 million system designed to streamline and protect its video systems, such as body cameras and patrol camera systems.

This comes after the Sheriff's Office announced the loss of 15 months of dash cam video due to a server crash.

The new system from AXON Enterprise eliminates the need for servers and provides redundant "cloud" backups for county video.

Chattanooga Police already use the system, and it will allow the city and county to effectively exchange crime data, it was stated.

Also, a member of the public with a video pertaining to a crime could email it to a link tied in with the system.

The county will pay off the purchase over five years, starting with $762,000 initially.

Sheriff Hammond said of the recent data loss that significant footage pertaining to active cases had already been pulled and is still available. He said the lost data was mainly "something that an attorney would never ask for."