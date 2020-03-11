 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Alexander Says Barges And Boats Should Be Able To Use New Chickamauga Lock As Early As 2023

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

At a hearing to review the president’s fiscal year 2021 budget request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday said Congress has now appropriated money to award the remaining contract to complete Chickamauga Lock, but it’s important to provide the Corps with adequate funding to “finish the job.”

 

He said, “With the money now appropriated by Congress and signed by the president, we have the necessary funding to complete the new Chickamauga chamber lock contract.

This is a project that was authorized in 2003, and because of steady funding for six consecutive years, barges and small boats should be able to use the new lock as early as 2023. But to finish the job, work remains to be done, which means constructing the approach walls and tearing down the old lock, and we need to make sure we have adequate funding for that. I will be working with Ranking Member Feinstein to continuing to give the Corps the resources they need.

 

 “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers touches the lives of almost every American. The Corps maintains our inland waterways, deepens our ports, prevents flooding, and its dams provide emission-free, renewable hydroelectric energy. It’s the federal government’s most popular agency based on the number of appropriations requests we receive each year, and that’s why, last year, Senator Feinstein and I worked together to provide record funding for the Corps – a total of $7.65 billion. However, this year, the president’s budget request only includes $6 billion for the Corps – a dramatic reduction in federal spending. In my opinion, we should spend more, not less, on our nation's water infrastructure. I can’t count the number of times that the head of the Corps—including General Semonite—has told me that it makes no sense to start and stop construction. It’s not an efficient way to build projects, and it is a waste of taxpayer money. Replacing Chickamauga Lock is important to all of Tennessee, and if Chickamauga Lock closes, it will throw 150,000 more trucks onto I-75. Construction of the new Chickamauga Lock has been ongoing for the past six years, so it doesn’t make sense for the administration to not include the project in the budget request.”

  

 “Congress took steps to make sure our nation’s ports and harbors could compete with other harbors around the world. Congress realized that the government was spending only a fraction of the taxes each year that were collected and deposited in the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund for our ports and harbors, which meant billions of dollars collected to maintain our nation’s harbors was sitting in a bank account that got bigger and bigger each year. … To provide more funding for our ports and harbors, Congress enacted spending targets for the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund in the Water Resources Reform and Development Act of 2014 which increased how much Congress could spend each year on harbor maintenance projects. Our appropriations subcommittee has met these targets for the last six years in the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill.”

 

Senator Alexander, who serves as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, made his remarks during a hearing to review the administration’s fiscal year 2021 budget request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During the hearing, he focused on making our nation's water infrastructure a priority and properly funding our inland waterways system and adequately funding our nation’s ports and harbors. 

 

Wednesday’s hearing was the second of the subcommittee's four budget hearings this year. At the subcommittee’s first hearing, Alexander discussed the president’s fiscal year 2021 budget request for the U.S. Department of Energy with Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and emphasized how Congress should continue to increase funding for the department’s research and development programs. The senator referenced his “New Manhattan Project for Clean Energy,” a five year project with Ten Grand Challenges that will use American research and technology to put our country and the world firmly on a path toward cleaner, cheaper energy. The subcommittee’s next budget hearing will be on April 1st to review the National Nuclear Security Administration’s year 2021 budget request.  


GBI Arrests Former Lafayette City Court Clerk

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: About My ‘Silver Spoon’

Several days ago, I wrote about a flock of brazen criminals who have torn the United Auto Workers union apart. The UAW came within 57 votes of representing Chattanooga’s Volkswagen assembly plant last summer but only now do we realize how big a bullet the VW workers dodged. An ongoing federal investigation has exposed an ever-widening scandal among the union’s top leaders. The damning ... (click for more)

Sports

Attendance At Division I Basketball Tournaments To Be Limited To Essential Staff And Limited Family Members

The NCAA announced Wednesday that attendance at the Division I, men’s and women’s, tournaments, as well as other championship events, would be restricted to essential personnel and limited family members. This is in response to the COVID-19, or Coronavirus, pandemic. NCAA President Mark Emmert released the following statement: “The NCAA continues to assess the impact ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Debut As Professional Team Is Saturday Against Michigan Stars

The Chattanooga Football Club will make their home debut as a professional team against the Michigan Stars on Saturday, and they may have to do it without their leader on the sideline. Coach Peter Fuller is currently with his family after the passing of his father, and technical director and stand-in coach Bill Elliott is prepared to lead the team in his stead. “First and ... (click for more)


