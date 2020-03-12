Police Blotter: Woman Going 10 MPH On Bonny Oaks Drive Was Fogged Up; Man Had Not Renewed Tag Because He Could Not Pass Emissions

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Bonny Oaks Drive going approximately 10 mph headed to Ridgecrest Drive. The officer made contact with a woman who said she was not able to find her defrosters for the windows, making it hard to see. She was able to find the defrosters when she was close to home. She said she arrived home without any issues.

* * *

A woman was interviewed on Brainerd Road who said someone had cashed some money orders that she had attempted to send to someone out in California. She said she noticed that after they had been sent by FedEx, that five money orders had been cashed here in Chattanooga. She contacted Western Union and they provided her with details on where they had been cashed. They had been cashed at Easy Money. She went to the location and spoke with employees there and they told her that a Mr. Hughes had supposedly cashed the money orders. An officer initially was unable to view video footage to confirm that Mr. Hughes was indeed the one who cashed the orders.





* * *



An anonymous caller wanted to report a black Nissan Rogue parked on the side of the road on Parker Lane. The caller stated to dispatch they thought the car might be stolen. Upon arrival, the officer ran the tag and found it was not stolen. He found a note on the dash stating "my car won't start I will be back for it." The note included a phone number. The officer attempted to contact the owner but to no avail.



* * *



Police spotted a tent at 6400 Lee Highway in an area surrounded by no trespassing signs. An officer approached the tent and made contact with Mr. Cruikshank and Ms. Braget who both stated they were traveling from Alaska to the West Coast and were just sleeping in a tent where they believed it was OK. Police informed them of the no trespassing signs. Both said they arrived at dark and did not see the signs. Police informed both had an hour to collect their items and leave the area or they would be arrested for trespassing.



* * *



Police checked out a report of a theft from a vehicle at 5505 Brainerd Road. A woman said her wife's car was broken into at Bud's Sports Bar and that there was video footage. The officer watched the video footage and it showed a person breaking into the car and getting in the trunk. There were miscellaneous Army supplies stolen out of the back and a rose gold wedding band taken. The front left window was busted and the battery cable was cut. There is no suspect information now, but it appeared that the suspect left on a motorcycle.



* * *



The audio visual director at the Westin Hotel at 801 Pine St. said sometime between 7 p.m. and 6:45 a.m. the next morning, a projector was taken out of the Junior Ball Room. She said that security escorted a homeless person from the hotel that night sometime, but she does not know if the person had the projector or not. She said there are no cameras in that area either. She said

the projector is actually owned by a company called PFAZ and the Westin is just a third party.



* * *



A woman who lives on 15th Avenue said she received a disconnect notice from Verizon for her account with a balance of $1,096. She said she has never had an account with Verizon. She said Verizon gave her an account. She was told that the account was opened online in November 2019 from an unknown location.



* * *



A man said he went inside Conga at 26 E. Main St. to eat and, when he returned to his car, the window had been shattered. He said he had a money bag in the car with $500 in it. He went inside the restaurant at around 1 p.m. and returned around 3 p.m. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot south of Conga. There are no suspects at this time.



* * *



Police responded to an auto theft at 271 Northgate Mall Dr. Ashley Hickman said she thought her vehicle was stolen. On scene no glass was observed on the ground. Upon further investigation it was determined Ms. Hickman's vehicle had been towed by Carter Towing and was located at their towing yard on Highway 58.



* * *



A couple on Mitchell Avenue said they were unloading things from their white Acura MDX into their rental house. While inside the house, an unknown suspect stole their vehicle. The keys were left inside the car. The vehicle has a bike rack on the back was well as Florida tags. The man was able to ping the vehicle through Acura. Police checked the first area where it was pinged, but could not locate it. The second ping was at 3100 Wilcox Blvd. The vehicle was not located there either. Police observed the vehicle on Alton Park Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop. However the vehicle did not stop and police did not pursue. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.



* * *



Police initiated a traffic stop at 1200 Market St. because the vehicle's registration expired in April of 2019. The driver said his vehicle had failed emissions multiple times which is why the tag has not been renewed. He also stated that he was going to get it fixed tomorrow. The passenger stated that he had just got off work at Pilgrims and that the driver was driving him to the bank. The driver had a valid license and current insurance. Police gave the driver a warning.