Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Employee Arrested

A county correctional employee has been arrested.

Officials said, "On Feb. 11, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Chattanooga Police Department of an ongoing investigation and the execution of a search warrant at a residence belonging to one of our Corrections Division employees, Corrections Deputy Krystl Yvette Wofford (Webb).

"Deputy Wofford was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

"Earlier this morning, HCSO Corrections Deputy Wofford (Webb) was arrested after a warrant for her arrest was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. The warrant was taken out for alteration of an item serial number which is an A misdemeanor.

"The arrest is a result of the executed search warrant on Feb. 11 and criminal investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department."

She was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.