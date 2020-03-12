 Thursday, March 12, 2020 70.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Southern Adventist At Collegedale, Bryan College, Are Latest To Close Campuses; Lee University Goes To Online Learning

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Southern Adventist University in Collegedale is the latest local school to be affected by the coronavirus.

School officials said Thursday that the campus is closing.

Courses will taught online instead, officials said.

Leadership of Bryan College announced changes to the school’s upcoming schedule amid concerns about coronavirus.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, Bryan College president Stephen Livesay stressed the importance of keeping Bryan students healthy and safe. “My concern is for our students to stay healthy and to be able to return to safely from spring break to participate in all that our college offers.  With that in mind, I believe it is best to take some precautions regarding the next few weeks until we can see where this virus is headed,” he said.

Because of the uncertainty regarding the reach of this virus, all co-curricular international and domestic spring break trips and athletic competitions will be cancelled beginning Sunday, March 15, through Sunday, March 22. 

Instead of returning to campus after spring break, beginning Monday, March 23, all instruction at Bryan College will be provided through online learning; and the residence halls will be closed.  There will be no face-to-face classes on campus from Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27. During that week, officials will communicate decisions regarding the remainder of the semester.

The residence halls will be closed for all students beginning Sunday, March 15, until such a time as officials believe it is safe for students to return. As students leave for Spring Break, they are instructed to take essential items they will need for several weeks away from campus. 

Mr. Livesay said, “It is my prayer that these special precautions will enable this virus to pass quickly and that students will be able to return soon to school and resume life on campus. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our students, faculty and stuff during these unprecedented times.”

Lee President Dr. Paul Conn informed students that classes will not resume on campus until Monday, March 30.

“The nature and scope of the Coronavirus emergency is changing, and as it does, we here at Lee are constantly re-evaluating our path forward,” said Dr. Conn.

The university’s offices, dorms, and dining services will be open throughout this two-week period for those who depend on them, but there will be no group meetings, classes, chapels, or other gatherings.

Instruction will take place online during this time, and students will be notified of updates. 

For more information, visit http://www.leeuniversity.edu/coronavirus/


Sessions Court To Hear Only Jail Cases; Other Local Coronavirus Fallout

Officials of Hamilton County General Sessions Court said for the next several weeks, due to coronavirus concerns, they will hear only cases of those in jail or "as otherwise necessary." They also said new sanitary procedures would take place including "disinfecting procedures and social distancing." Defendants who are on bond will be notified of new court dates. Officials ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Going 10 MPH On Bonny Oaks Drive Was Fogged Up; Man Had Not Renewed Tag Because He Could Not Pass Emissions

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Bonny Oaks Drive going approximately 10 mph headed to Ridgecrest Drive. The officer made contact with a woman who said she was not able to find her defrosters for the windows, making it hard to see. She was able to find the defrosters when she was close to home. She said she arrived home without any issues. * ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No! No Cussing Allowed

Half of America physically winced on Monday night when news tapes from earlier in the day appeared of presidential candidate Joe Biden yelling at a factory worker, “You’re full of s***!” and then added to the Second Amendment proponent, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go outside with your ass!” The man, holding his ground, countered, “You are working for me, man,” and ... (click for more)

Sports

NISL Suspends Season For 30 Days; Chattanooga FC Home Opener Delayed

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the professional home debut of the Chattanooga Football Club. The National Independent Soccer League announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending the season for 30 days, effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According a release sent via Twitter, “the NISL will use this time to monitor this situation in consultation ... (click for more)

NCAA Cancels Division I Men's And Women's Basketball Tournaments

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. Per a release, "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality ... (click for more)


