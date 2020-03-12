Southern Adventist At Collegedale, Bryan College, Are Latest To Close Campuses; Lee University Goes To Online Learning

Southern Adventist University in Collegedale is the latest local school to be affected by the coronavirus.

School officials said Thursday that the campus is closing.

Courses will taught online instead, officials said.

Leadership of Bryan College announced changes to the school’s upcoming schedule amid concerns about coronavirus.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, Bryan College president Stephen Livesay stressed the importance of keeping Bryan students healthy and safe. “My concern is for our students to stay healthy and to be able to return to safely from spring break to participate in all that our college offers. With that in mind, I believe it is best to take some precautions regarding the next few weeks until we can see where this virus is headed,” he said.

Because of the uncertainty regarding the reach of this virus, all co-curricular international and domestic spring break trips and athletic competitions will be cancelled beginning Sunday, March 15, through Sunday, March 22.

Instead of returning to campus after spring break, beginning Monday, March 23, all instruction at Bryan College will be provided through online learning; and the residence halls will be closed. There will be no face-to-face classes on campus from Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27. During that week, officials will communicate decisions regarding the remainder of the semester.

The residence halls will be closed for all students beginning Sunday, March 15, until such a time as officials believe it is safe for students to return. As students leave for Spring Break, they are instructed to take essential items they will need for several weeks away from campus.

Mr. Livesay said, “It is my prayer that these special precautions will enable this virus to pass quickly and that students will be able to return soon to school and resume life on campus. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our students, faculty and stuff during these unprecedented times.”

Lee President Dr. Paul Conn informed students that classes will not resume on campus until Monday, March 30.

“The nature and scope of the Coronavirus emergency is changing, and as it does, we here at Lee are constantly re-evaluating our path forward,” said Dr. Conn.



The university’s offices, dorms, and dining services will be open throughout this two-week period for those who depend on them, but there will be no group meetings, classes, chapels, or other gatherings.



Instruction will take place online during this time, and students will be notified of updates.

