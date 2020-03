Chattanooga Police are searching for Matut Madwal, 12, who ran away from his mother on Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Wilcox Boulevard around 5 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white polo, and khaki pants.

He might be hanging out in East Chattanooga or near the Eastdale Recreation Center.

Please contact the Chattanooga Police at 423 698-2525 with any information.