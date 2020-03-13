Water Company Discontinuing Water Shutoffs In Coronavirus Response

Tennessee American Water Company, in response to concerns about the coronavirus, will be placing a moratorium and discontinuing service shut offs at this time.
Officials said, "We will continue to evaluate this moratorium as more information becomes available.
"Additionally, Tennessee American Water will begin the restoration of service to previously shut-off customers. The restoration may take some time, but we will work as quickly and safely as possible. If your service has been turned off, prior to March 12, 2020, we will restart your service.
"Tennessee American Water has been focused on two high priorities as the spread of the coronavirus has evolved - the health and safety of our employees and the health and safety of our customers. As such, Tennessee American Water will also be suspending all non-essential field appointments and will limit the amount and nature of contact with customers during all emergency field appointments."