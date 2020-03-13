 Friday, March 13, 2020 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Of Collegedale Announces Closures Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Friday, March 13, 2020

To ensure the safety of the public during the coronavirus outbreak, officials with the city of Collegedale announced Friday that all Parks and Recreation public programs and events scheduled through March have been postponed or cancelled. 

The city of Collegedale and the Parks and Recreation department are continuing to carefully monitor the situation locally.  Registered participants for programs scheduled through the Parks and Recreation department during this time of closure will be contacted via email.

The Collegedale Market has also been cancelled until further notice.

City officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as warranted.


March 13, 2020

Emergency Management Agencies from Catoosa, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield counties are joining forces to help Northwest Georgia communities manage and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. These EMAs ... (click for more)

Pursuant to the Supreme Court Order Friday, most in-person court hearings at Hamilton County Juvenile Court will be rescheduled. Following the recommendations of the Hamilton County Health Department ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department wants the public to know that in the midst of the current state of emergency due to COVID-19 concerns, firefighters remain ready at all of the fire halls to respond ... (click for more)




Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force Formed

Emergency Management Agencies from Catoosa, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield counties are joining forces to help Northwest Georgia communities manage and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. These EMAs have formed the Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force consisting of community leaders from city and county governments, school systems, health departments, and emergency response agencies. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Reschedules Most In-Person Court Hearings

Pursuant to the Supreme Court Order Friday, most in-person court hearings at Hamilton County Juvenile Court will be rescheduled. Following the recommendations of the Hamilton County Health Department and other public health agencies related to the COVID-19 virus, the Hamilton County Juvenile Court is taking appropriate further precautions. Hamilton County Juvenile Court will ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


