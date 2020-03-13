City Of Collegedale Announces Closures Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

To ensure the safety of the public during the coronavirus outbreak, officials with the city of Collegedale announced Friday that all Parks and Recreation public programs and events scheduled through March have been postponed or cancelled.

The city of Collegedale and the Parks and Recreation department are continuing to carefully monitor the situation locally. Registered participants for programs scheduled through the Parks and Recreation department during this time of closure will be contacted via email.

The Collegedale Market has also been cancelled until further notice.

City officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as warranted.