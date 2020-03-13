 Friday, March 13, 2020 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Fire Department Continues To Serve Community During State Of Emergency

Friday, March 13, 2020

The Chattanooga Fire Department wants the public to know that in the midst of the current state of emergency due to COVID-19 concerns, firefighters remain ready at all of the fire halls to respond to emergency calls.

“It is business as usual for our department," said Fire chief Phil Hyman. "We still have to protect the public and get fire trucks out the door. We join the city in a proactive stance when it comes to widespread prevention efforts as we serve the citizens during this time.”

Emergency response is the department’s primary duty and responsibility. To that end, all efforts will be made to ensure staffing for response coverage is maintained for all citizens.

The CFD will continue to provide response and mitigation for all types and intensities of incidents. This includes response to fires, EMS-related calls, rescues, and citizen-assist calls.

Firefighters are already equipped with personal protective equipment and gear (i.e. medical gloves, N-95 respirator masks, shields or eye protection, impervious garments and/or turnout gear).

For now, the department has suspended extended training activities and classes to maximize staffing. All public events have been cancelled in the coming weeks in order to reduce exposure potential and to concentrate staffing to response.

“Our message right now as we carry on our duties is to be more vigilant in our personal care and interactions with the public, following all health guidelines set forth by local, state and federal officials,” said Executive Deputy Chief Seth Miller.

 


March 13, 2020

Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force Formed

March 13, 2020

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Reschedules Most In-Person Court Hearings

March 13, 2020

Chattanooga Fire Department Continues To Serve Community During State Of Emergency


Emergency Management Agencies from Catoosa, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield counties are joining forces to help Northwest Georgia communities manage and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. These EMAs ... (click for more)

Pursuant to the Supreme Court Order Friday, most in-person court hearings at Hamilton County Juvenile Court will be rescheduled. Following the recommendations of the Hamilton County Health Department ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department wants the public to know that in the midst of the current state of emergency due to COVID-19 concerns, firefighters remain ready at all of the fire halls to respond ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force Formed

Emergency Management Agencies from Catoosa, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield counties are joining forces to help Northwest Georgia communities manage and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. These EMAs have formed the Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Task Force consisting of community leaders from city and county governments, school systems, health departments, and emergency response agencies. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Reschedules Most In-Person Court Hearings

Pursuant to the Supreme Court Order Friday, most in-person court hearings at Hamilton County Juvenile Court will be rescheduled. Following the recommendations of the Hamilton County Health Department and other public health agencies related to the COVID-19 virus, the Hamilton County Juvenile Court is taking appropriate further precautions. Hamilton County Juvenile Court will ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors