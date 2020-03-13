Chattanooga Fire Department Continues To Serve Community During State Of Emergency

The Chattanooga Fire Department wants the public to know that in the midst of the current state of emergency due to COVID-19 concerns, firefighters remain ready at all of the fire halls to respond to emergency calls.

“It is business as usual for our department," said Fire chief Phil Hyman. "We still have to protect the public and get fire trucks out the door. We join the city in a proactive stance when it comes to widespread prevention efforts as we serve the citizens during this time.”

Emergency response is the department’s primary duty and responsibility. To that end, all efforts will be made to ensure staffing for response coverage is maintained for all citizens.

The CFD will continue to provide response and mitigation for all types and intensities of incidents. This includes response to fires, EMS-related calls, rescues, and citizen-assist calls.

Firefighters are already equipped with personal protective equipment and gear (i.e. medical gloves, N-95 respirator masks, shields or eye protection, impervious garments and/or turnout gear).

For now, the department has suspended extended training activities and classes to maximize staffing. All public events have been cancelled in the coming weeks in order to reduce exposure potential and to concentrate staffing to response.

“Our message right now as we carry on our duties is to be more vigilant in our personal care and interactions with the public, following all health guidelines set forth by local, state and federal officials,” said Executive Deputy Chief Seth Miller.