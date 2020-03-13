 Friday, March 13, 2020 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Reschedules Most In-Person Court Hearings

Friday, March 13, 2020

Pursuant to the Supreme Court Order Friday, most in-person court hearings at Hamilton County Juvenile Court will be rescheduled.  Following the recommendations of the Hamilton County Health Department and other public health agencies related to the COVID-19 virus, the Hamilton County Juvenile Court is taking appropriate further precautions.  

Hamilton County Juvenile Court will remain open during regular business hours at both the Juvenile Courthouse located on East 3rd Street and the Child Support Division located on East Main Street. 

Judge Rob Philyaw said, “It is our priority to continue to serve the community while meeting constitutional requirements and not diluting the essential governmental services we provide.  At the same time, we are concerned for the well-being of children, citizens, staff and service providers on whom the Court relies.” 

For the remainder of March, the Court will only hear emergency child safety cases and constitutionally required matters.  Additionally, the following programs and/or regular meetings will be cancelled for the remainder of the month of March:

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Court
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Recovery Court
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Commission Meeting
Serious Habitual Offender Community Action Program Meeting 
Foster Care Review Board Meetings (April 7) 
Child Support Clinics

Non-emergency hearings will be rescheduled.  Detention hearings will still be held at 12:30 p.m. each day and constitutionally required or emergency cases will be scheduled on a case by case basis.  When possible, attorneys are strongly encouraged to file pleadings remotely as authorized by the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Local Rules or by contacting the Court Clerk’s office for instructions.

Juveniles on probation, house arrest and any other program that requires regular meetings or telephonic reporting must continue to report by telephone and contact their probation officer prior to scheduled meetings for updates and/or rescheduling purposes.

Officials said the Court is taking every reasonable precaution within the facilities in order to ensure the best sanitary practices.  Some of them include increasing the frequency of disinfecting of all surfaces, restrooms and waiting areas.  Decreasing waiting time in our lobby area and encouraging staff members to strictly adhere to contact instructions promulgated by the pertinent public health agencies.

This situation continues to evolve quickly, and officials will continue to monitor it closely in order to make adjustments as they become necessary. 



March 13, 2020

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


