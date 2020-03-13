Rock City To Close, Reopening March 28

See Rock City Inc. has determined out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with other regional attractions, to close Rock City Gardens effective Friday for two weeks, with an anticipated reopen date of March 28. The health and safety of the guests who visit Rock City, the partners (employees) who work for the hospitality company and the community in which the business is a part of remains the priority, said officials.

“As a mission-driven organization, we make decisions in line with our organizational values,” said SRC President and COO Susan Harris. “We did not make this determination lightly, because we know that many visitors were looking forward to our award-winning Shamrock City event. Although we are disappointed, we know we have responsibilities in our community to lead with health and safety as our top priority.”

Other SRC Inc. properties with operating changes include the Battles for Chattanooga museum which is also closing March 14-27. The Rock City Starbucks and Clumpies Ice Cream Co. shops are offering counter service only during this time.

SRC is following updates and recommendations from science-based sources including U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the Tennessee Department of Health, Georgia Department of Public Health, and local health officials. Guests are encouraged to visit Rock City’s website or Facebook page to stay updated on the affirmative reopening date for the attraction.



