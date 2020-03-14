County Health Department Says Those Attending Recent Events At St. Paul's, Bar Association Memorial Could Have Possible Exposure To Coronavirus

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department wants citizens to be aware of possible exposures to a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

It is the case in which Father Brad Whitaker, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, tested positive for the new virus. Officials said on Friday that he had contact with a person who was confirmed with the coronavirus while on an out-of-state trip. Officials also said that he has since recovered from the virus.

Health Department officials said:

If you attended any events at St. Paul Episcopal Church (located at 305 W. Seventh St., Chattanooga) between the dates of February 23, 2020 and March 13, 2020, you need to be aware of a possible exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. If it has been more than 14 days since you were at the church your risk for coronavirus is very low. However, if you have had respiratory symptoms including fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing within that 14 day period, please call the Health Department hotline at 423-209-8383.

If it has been less than 14 days and you had close contact with the case such as being within 6 feet of the case for more than 15 minutes and you are symptom free; you should self-quarantine at home and monitor your health. The following are guidelines for self-quarantine:

Stay home for 14 days from the time of your contact with a person ill with the 2019 novel coronavirus.

If you attended a Chattanooga Bar Association Meeting held at the Hamilton County Court House (old Court House at 625 Georgia Ave, Chattanooga) on 2/28/20 and the Hamilton County Health Department has not already contacted you-- you need to be aware of a possible exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. It has been more than 14 days since the potential contact so your risk for coronavirus is very low. However, if you have had respiratory symptoms including fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing within that 14 day period, please call the Health Department hotline at 423-209-8383.

Take these steps to monitor your health and practice social distancing:

1. Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

2. Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period; this includes no shopping centers, movie theaters, churches, or other social events. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.

3. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.

4. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

What to do if you get sick:

If you get sick with fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher), cough, or have trouble breathing:

Contact the Health Department at 423-209-8190.

Seek medical care. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room .

Tell your doctor about your recent travel or close contact and your symptoms.

Avoid contact with others.

If you need to seek medical care for other reasons, such as dialysis, or other necessary medical care, call ahead to your doctor and tell them about your situation.