March 16, 2020
The Soddy-Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.
Also, "in an effort to follow suggested guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus," the city of Red Bank
Bradley County officials said there will be limited access to government facilities due to coronavirus concerns.
Officials said, "This morning elected officials, department heads and/or
Luis Daniel Perez, 21, has been indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury on charges of vehicular homicide, driving on a divided highway, and two counts of driving under the influence in connection
March 17, 2020
Planning Commission Agenda Work Session (12:00 p.m.)
City Commission Agenda Work Session (5:00 p.m.)
City Commission
I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers.
I'm fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won't be able to come this month. We'll be paying them anyway, because it's the right thing to do. They
On Saturday, when I laughed about the mayor of Teaneck. N.J., having the audacity to plead his city go to 'lockdown' mode in face of the lurking coronavirus, I was really wrong. I now believe Chattanooga, as well as the rest of the United States, must lockdown as fast as we can. The reason is as clear as a glass of water. I am hardly an alarmist, and I do not panic, but I am thoroughly
In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms.
Here on The Chattanoogan.com
Chattanooga Track Club president, Jason Liggins, has released the following statement as it pertains to COVID-19 and club activities.
D uring these uncertain times, the Chattanooga Track Club, like many organizations across the nation, is faced with making tough decisions about upcoming races. The safety of our members, participants, and volunteers continue to be of the utmost