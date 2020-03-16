County School Board Cancels Work Session

The County School Board's planned work session scheduled for this afternoon (Monday) has been cancelled "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of employees, board members, media, etc."

The facilities discussion will be added as an amended item to the regular agenda. Information regarding the calendar was sent out earlier by the communications team.

There will be no change in the date for Spring Break.

As of today, the meeting Thursday is scheduled to begin with a budget work session at 4:30 p.m. followed by the quarterly session at 5:30.