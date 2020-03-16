Bradley County Officials Say There Will Be Limited Access To Government Facilities Due To Virus Concerns

Bradley County officials said there will be limited access to government facilities due to coronavirus concerns.

Officials said, "This morning elected officials, department heads and/or representatives of Emergency Management Agency, Trustee, Circuit & Criminal Court Clerk, Health Department, Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Road Department, Sheriff, Clerk and Master, Assessor of Property, Judge, and Juvenile met with our County Mayor.

"With the multitude of federal and state rulings and declarations that have been placed into effect to combat the possible spread of the Covid-19 virus this meeting was called to discuss and then implement temporary guidelines to not only comply with these emergency procedures, but to also best protect our local citizens and employees. Following a robust and constructive meeting the following TEMPORARY changes are to be immediately implemented and remain until further notice with a re-evaluation on Monday, March 30, 2020.

1) The Supreme Court of Tennessee has currently suspended ALL in-person court proceedings from Friday, March 13, 2020 until Tuesday, March 31, 2020 across the State of Tennessee.

2) It is encouraged to contact individual offices by phone or online as a primary method. Please visit www.bradleycountytn.gov for a directory of both phone numbers, e-mail and online methods of contact.

3) If you find it necessary to physically visit the Courthouse you will encounter a limited access procedure & only be allowed to enter at the Broad Street entrance. You will be met by a Sheriff’s Department Deputy who will then phone the office you need and arrange for a meeting to occur only if this cannot be done by phone or online.

4) Bradley County Courthouse Annex, Trustee, Justice Center, Juvenile Center, & Health Department will ALL have a limited access procedure during this time as well.

5) Our County Clerk reminded us that she, and most, if not all, of the others present have on-line services that can not only help at a time like this, but also provide a great service and convenience for the public.

6) Please remember that these procedures are only temporary and are thought to be part of the best practices to help and protect us ALL.

Also, Mike Smith, Trustee, listed these procedures from the Trustee's Office. 1. Dropbox at the rear of the building, no cash, checks with statement only. 2. Citizens will not be permitted into building unless it’s an emergency. A table will be set up at the door with instructions on how to contact a clerk for payment. 3. We encourage online payments. Tax relief applications will continue to be taken through April 6.