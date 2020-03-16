 Monday, March 16, 2020 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Bradley County Officials Say There Will Be Limited Access To Government Facilities Due To Virus Concerns

Monday, March 16, 2020

Bradley County officials said there will be limited access to government facilities due to coronavirus concerns.

 

Officials said, "This morning elected officials, department heads and/or representatives of Emergency Management Agency, Trustee, Circuit & Criminal Court Clerk, Health Department, Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Road Department, Sheriff, Clerk and Master, Assessor of Property, Judge, and Juvenile met with our County Mayor.

 

"With the multitude of federal and state rulings and declarations that have been placed into effect to combat the possible spread of the Covid-19 virus this meeting was called to discuss and then implement temporary guidelines to not only comply with these emergency procedures, but to also best protect our local citizens and employees. Following a robust and constructive meeting the following TEMPORARY changes are to be immediately implemented and remain until further notice with a re-evaluation on Monday, March 30, 2020.

 

1)     The Supreme Court of Tennessee has currently suspended ALL in-person court proceedings from Friday, March 13, 2020 until Tuesday, March 31, 2020 across the State of Tennessee.

2)     It is encouraged to contact individual offices by phone or online as a primary method. Please visit www.bradleycountytn.gov for a directory of both phone numbers, e-mail and online methods of contact.

3)     If you find it necessary to physically visit the Courthouse you will encounter a limited access procedure & only be allowed to enter at the Broad Street entrance. You will be met by a Sheriff’s Department Deputy who will then phone the office you need and arrange for a meeting to occur only if this cannot be done by phone or online.

4)     Bradley County Courthouse Annex, Trustee, Justice Center, Juvenile Center, & Health Department will ALL have a limited access procedure during this time as well.

5)     Our County Clerk reminded us that she, and most, if not all, of the others present have on-line services that can not only help at a time like this, but also provide a great service and convenience for the public.

6)     Please remember that these procedures are only temporary and are thought to be part of the best practices to help and protect us ALL.

 

Also, Mike Smith, Trustee, listed these procedures from the Trustee's Office. 1. Dropbox at the rear of the building, no cash, checks with statement only. 2. Citizens will not be permitted into building unless it’s an emergency. A table will be set up at the door with instructions on how to contact a clerk for payment. 3. We encourage online payments. Tax relief applications will continue to be taken through April 6.


March 16, 2020

Soddy-Daisy, Red Bank Cancel Meetings

March 16, 2020

Bradley County Officials Say There Will Be Limited Access To Government Facilities Due To Virus Concerns

March 16, 2020

Perez Faces Vehicular Homicide Charge In I-24 Crash That Claimed The Life Of Courtney Ponder-Vaught


The Soddy-Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. Also, "in an effort to follow suggested guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus," the city of Red Bank ... (click for more)

Bradley County officials said there will be limited access to government facilities due to coronavirus concerns. Officials said, "This morning elected officials, department heads and/or ... (click for more)

Luis Daniel Perez, 21, has been indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury on charges of vehicular homicide, driving on a divided highway, and two counts of driving under the influence in connection ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Soddy-Daisy, Red Bank Cancel Meetings

The Soddy-Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. Also, "in an effort to follow suggested guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus," the city of Red Bank has decided to cancel the following meetings. March 17, 2020 Planning Commission Agenda Work Session (12:00 p.m.) City Commission Agenda Work Session (5:00 p.m.) City Commission ... (click for more)

Bradley County Officials Say There Will Be Limited Access To Government Facilities Due To Virus Concerns

Bradley County officials said there will be limited access to government facilities due to coronavirus concerns. Officials said, "This morning elected officials, department heads and/or representatives of Emergency Management Agency, Trustee, Circuit & Criminal Court Clerk, Health Department, Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Road Department, Sheriff, Clerk and Master, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Italy's Dire Warning

On Saturday, when I laughed about the mayor of Teaneck. N.J., having the audacity to plead his city go to ‘lockdown’ mode in face of the lurking coronavirus, I was really wrong. I now believe Chattanooga, as well as the rest of the United States, must lockdown as fast as we can. The reason is as clear as a glass of water. I am hardly an alarmist, and I do not panic, but I am thoroughly ... (click for more)

Sports

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Track Club Releases Statement On COVID-19

Chattanooga Track Club president, Jason Liggins, has released the following statement as it pertains to COVID-19 and club activities. D uring these uncertain times, the Chattanooga Track Club, like many organizations across the nation, is faced with making tough decisions about upcoming races. The safety of our members, participants, and volunteers continue to be of the utmost ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors