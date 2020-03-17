Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, MARTIN C

8227 CAVAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, MELTON EARL

2807 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES

1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CONNER, JAMES LYNN

951 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD

1702 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS OF METH

---

DE LEON-ESCOBAR, OMAR ROBERTO

2109 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT SIMPLE

---

DRAGG, KEVIN DEVON

703 CROSS STREET ROSSVILLE, 37041

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

ECHOLS, KENNETH LUTTRELL

30 PEGRAM CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

GIARRIZZO, ROB SAMUEL

604 DONNA LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

---

GUZMAN CRUZ, ROLANDO

689 MAULDIN RD NW CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HENDERSON, LAURA KATHERINE

1309 Cypress Street Ct Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HODGE, WENDY KAY

214 FLORA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HUGHES, RICHARD THOMAS

635 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

JOINER, GARY LORENZO

5875 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KNOX, JABRIEL L

201 EADS ST APT125 CHATTANOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LESAVOY, NICOLE EVE

631 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCCRARY, TYLER JONATHAN

5815 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCDONALD, KIMBERLY LYNN

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MEEKS, HAYDEN WADE

340 66TH AVENUE GRUETLI LAAGER, 37339

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

NELSON, MARK DEVALLON

2383 GAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37721

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

PARKER-CLAY, CRYSTAL DECHAUN

1910 RAULSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARTIN, TRACY ARLENE

286 SLATTON ROAD PALMER, 37365

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

PEREZ-LOPEZ, BAYRON MARGARITO

3109 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

POMALES, PEDRO

721 BROADSTREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

PRICE, DONALD RAY

160 GAP SPRINGS RD SE OLD FORT, 37362

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT

1129 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

REED, TEMEKIA DESHON

4016 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SIMON, JASON

921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

STEELE, ROBERT JASON

218 SCHOOL ST SODDY DAISEY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

RESISTING ARREST

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

WALKER, PAUL THOMAS

1614 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WARREN, ANTHONY L

1813 BARNES CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WOODS, DAVID KIRKLAND

1223 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

WOODS, ROBERT EARL

2808 CHEROKEE COVE STONE MTN, 30087

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

