Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROWN, MARTIN C
8227 CAVAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, MELTON EARL
2807 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES
1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CONNER, JAMES LYNN
951 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD
1702 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS OF METH
---
DE LEON-ESCOBAR, OMAR ROBERTO
2109 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
DRAGG, KEVIN DEVON
703 CROSS STREET ROSSVILLE, 37041
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
ECHOLS, KENNETH LUTTRELL
30 PEGRAM CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
GIARRIZZO, ROB SAMUEL
604 DONNA LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
GUZMAN CRUZ, ROLANDO
689 MAULDIN RD NW CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HENDERSON, LAURA KATHERINE
1309 Cypress Street Ct Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HODGE, WENDY KAY
214 FLORA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HUGHES, RICHARD THOMAS
635 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
5875 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KNOX, JABRIEL L
201 EADS ST APT125 CHATTANOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LESAVOY, NICOLE EVE
631 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCRARY, TYLER JONATHAN
5815 PATRICK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDONALD, KIMBERLY LYNN
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MEEKS, HAYDEN WADE
340 66TH AVENUE GRUETLI LAAGER, 37339
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NELSON, MARK DEVALLON
2383 GAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37721
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PARKER-CLAY, CRYSTAL DECHAUN
1910 RAULSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARTIN, TRACY ARLENE
286 SLATTON ROAD PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PEREZ-LOPEZ, BAYRON MARGARITO
3109 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POMALES, PEDRO
721 BROADSTREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PRICE, DONALD RAY
160 GAP SPRINGS RD SE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT
1129 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
REED, TEMEKIA DESHON
4016 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMON, JASON
921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
STEELE, ROBERT JASON
218 SCHOOL ST SODDY DAISEY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
RESISTING ARREST
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, PAUL THOMAS
1614 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WARREN, ANTHONY L
1813 BARNES CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOODS, DAVID KIRKLAND
1223 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WOODS, ROBERT EARL
2808 CHEROKEE COVE STONE MTN, 30087
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
Here are the mug shots:
|BROWN, MARTIN C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BROWN, MELTON EARL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 04/17/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSS OF METH
|
|DE LEON-ESCOBAR, OMAR ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DRAGG, KEVIN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|ECHOLS, KENNETH LUTTRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GIARRIZZO, ROB SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|HENDERSON, LAURA KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HUGHES, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|KNOX, JABRIEL L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LESAVOY, NICOLE EVE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/01/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER-CLAY, CRYSTAL DECHAUN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARTIN, TRACY ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|POMALES, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|REED, TEMEKIA DESHON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SIMON, JASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|WALKER, PAUL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARREN, ANTHONY L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, DAVID KIRKLAND
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WOODS, ROBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|