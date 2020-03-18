Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, STEPHEN ZANE
266 CASTLEVIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
ARMOUR, SHALYA MONIQUE
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
BERRY, JACOB ALLEN
10113 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOCKMON, CHAD ALLEN
1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRADFORD, JAMES ROBERT
204 SUMMER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DOWNS, SAVANNAH LEE
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ELLIOTT, ASHLEY BREANA
1443 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN
8736 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
ENGLAND, BRANDON L
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAHMAN, KARISSA ELIZABETH
14 BROWNS FERRYROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HEARD, TITUS LEBRON
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA
1514 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLBERT, CHARLES M
2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE
5210 TACOY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, EDWARD MONROE
2708 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
JONES, CONNIE DENISE
3000 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KINCER, RALPH LEONARD
HAMILTON INN SUITES ROOM 324 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MANSEL, COREY REN
NONE NONE,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
---
MILLARD, JASON JUSTIN
1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA
206 W OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITNER, VALERIE DENISE
951 BOYNTON DR APT 4204 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE
1911 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RENDER, PORSCHE N
4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHIFFLETT, RAVEN N
1644 PATRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHVED, KELLY DENISE
10113 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
---
SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE
413 EVANS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TOPP, HOLLY K
2816 OLD BETHEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN MURRAY COUNTY GA)
---
YARBER, WHITNEY BROOKE
189 CASSONHEIGHTS OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YOUNG, CHRISTINA G
304 LONDON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BRYANT, DANIEL CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COLEMAN, ELLIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/16/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- BURGLARY
|
|WILLIAMS, DUSTIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
|
