Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, STEPHEN ZANE

266 CASTLEVIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

---

ARMOUR, SHALYA MONIQUE

604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BERRY, JACOB ALLEN

10113 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BOCKMON, CHAD ALLEN

1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRADFORD, JAMES ROBERT

204 SUMMER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, SHALYA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERRY, JACOB ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRADFORD, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/27/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING BRYANT, DANIEL CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 04/17/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COLEMAN, ELLIS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/16/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY DOWNS, SAVANNAH LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLIOTT, ASHLEY BREANA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ENGLAND, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAHMAN, KARISSA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/14/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, EDWARD MONROE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JONES, CONNIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KINCER, RALPH LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MANSEL, COREY REN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10 PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITNER, VALERIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/06/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY