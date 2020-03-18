Dalton Hospital Has First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus For Whitfield County

A Dalton, Ga., hospital has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

In the aftermath, Hamilton Medical Center will no longer allow visitors.

Hamilton Medical Center officials said, "As part of a statewide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Hamilton will implement a No Visitors Policy beginning Wednesday.

"Hamilton Medical Center has received confirmation of a positive test today for COVID-19, as has occurred at many hospitals in the surrounding counties.

In similar response as is being done at other hospitals, we will only allow visitors in certain extraordinary circumstances. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and encourage family and friends to utilize alternative forms of communication with their loved ones.

"If you feel that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed, please contact your primary care provider."

This is the closest coronavirus case to Chattanooga yet reported except for the case in which a church rector from Chattanooga earlier contracted the new strain of virus. He has since recovered.