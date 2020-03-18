County Commission Barely Has Quorum For What May Be Its Last Meeting For Some Time

The Hamilton County Commission barely had a quorum on Wednesday morning for what may be its last meeting for some weeks.

Present were five of the nine commissioners - Chester Bankston, Chip Baker, David Sharpe, Warren Mackey and Greg Martin.

None sat right beside the other in the current need for "social distancing" due to the threat of the new coronavirus.

Commissioner Martin sat where County Mayor Jim Coppinger usually sits. The county mayor was in the audience near a microphone.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, who usually sits next to the county mayor, was down in the spot where County Commission and county mayor staff normally sit.

There were few people in the audience, but the meeting was livestreamed on YouTube.

It was decided that a meeting will be scheduled for future Wednesdays, but that no actual meeting will be held unless there is pressing business.

The commission discussed the idea of having "virtual" meetings where the individual commission members would be at varied locations.

County Attorney Taylor said under current law the commissioners have to be in their seats at the commission meeting room in order to vote. However, he said the Legislature is currently taking up legislation allowing the virtual meetings.

County Mayor Coppinger said the county may have to make some emergency purchases to deal with the virus situation. He said the county would be reimbursed 75 percent of the cost by the federal government, but still would have to come up with 25 percent. He said, "We have to be careful because we do not want to wreck our budget."

He said the three planned budget workshops on the upcoming county budget would continue ,and will be livestreamed.

County Commission members praised County Mayor Coppinger for his leadership in the current crisis.