County Commission Barely Has Quorum For What May Be Its Last Meeting For Some Time

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The Hamilton County Commission barely had a quorum on Wednesday morning for what may be its last meeting for some weeks.

Present were five of the nine commissioners - Chester Bankston, Chip Baker, David Sharpe, Warren Mackey and Greg Martin.

None sat right beside the other in the current need for "social distancing" due to the threat of the new coronavirus.

Commissioner Martin sat where County Mayor Jim Coppinger usually sits. The county mayor was in the audience near a microphone.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, who usually sits next to the county mayor, was down in the spot where County Commission and county mayor staff normally sit.

There were few people in the audience, but the meeting was livestreamed on YouTube.

It was decided that a meeting will be scheduled for future Wednesdays, but that no actual meeting will be held unless there is pressing business.

The commission discussed the idea of having "virtual" meetings where the individual commission members would be at varied locations. 

County Attorney Taylor said under current law the commissioners have to be in their seats at the commission meeting room in order to vote. However, he said the Legislature is currently taking up legislation allowing the virtual meetings.

County Mayor Coppinger said the county may have to make some emergency purchases to deal with the virus situation. He said the county would be reimbursed 75 percent of the cost by the federal government, but still would have to come up with 25 percent. He said, "We have to be careful because we do not want to wreck our budget."

He said the three planned budget workshops on the upcoming county budget would continue ,and will be livestreamed. 

County Commission members praised County Mayor Coppinger for his leadership in the current crisis.

 

 


Sheriff's Office Receives 2nd Major Federal Grant For Program To Help Remove Those With Mental Issues From Jail

Baylor School Scientists Develop Improved Testing Protocol For Covid - 19

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The World Fights Back!

I debated whether I should make a passel of good news public, for fear it may lessen the deep concerns and efforts by millions of Americas who are pleading we take the coming coronavirus much more seriously. In my mind we are being far too cavalier – as a nation – in what will be a health and economic catastrophe. On the other hand, we are the greatest country in the world, and ... (click for more)

USA Softball To Reschedule "Stand Beside Her" Tour Stops

USA Softball has released the following statement regarding the “Stand Beside Her” Tour, which was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on April 7 th and hosted by the UTC Mocs. According to Codi Warren, Managing Director of Communication for the team, “USA Softball will be postponing the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball, until May 11. USA Softball will ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Up And Down Vol Basketball Season Ended With A Thud

KNOXVILLE – The up-and-down nature of Tennessee’s men’s basketball season went to unimaginable lengths last week. While on their way to the SEC tournament in Nashville, the Vols stopped in Cookeville. Their purpose was to support the middle Tennessee city, which had been heavily impacted by a tornado in the overnight hours of March 3. The uplifting gesture involved posing for ... (click for more)


