Circuit Court Clerk Going Back To 8-4 Schedule, But With Reduced Staff

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said he is going back to an 8 a.m.-4 p.m. schedule, but with a reduced staff.

He said, 

  1. Hours in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and Sessions- Civil will change back to regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  2. 2 p.m. was originated to organize and schedule office staff to best accommodate Courts, the Legal Profession, citizens and to help protect the staff.

  3. Our Clerk’s staff will be working alternate days every day reducing our staff by at least half each day.

  4. I encourage those who utilize our offices in both Circuit and Civil Sessions to use our TN.

    Casefinder System that was instituted in 2016 to bring you up to date on particular filed cases or the U.S. Mail.

  5. Fax filing fees will be waived to our attorneys. I would ask that you take into account that pleadings (fax filings) must follow civil procedures as mentioned in TRCP-5A guidelines.

  6. I would like to personally thank each and every one for their cooperation during this time. We are here to serve the Courts, Legal profession and the Citizens of Hamilton County.

  7. Special thanks to Lynda Hood of the CBA, John Wilson of the Chattanoogan.com, Chattanooga Times Free Press and the Hamilton County Herald for their assistance in sending the notices out.

  8. STAY HEALTHY AND BE SAFE.


