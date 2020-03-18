 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 68.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Closing Several More Facilities

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Signal Mountain officials said this is the final day that several city facilities will be open.

Officials said, "The following facilities will be closed beginning tomorrow, until further notice, as we strive to protect our citizens and our staff from the risk of exposure:
 
The Signal Mountain Town Hall (will be open today from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
The Signal Mountain Transfer Station (will be open today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
The Recycle Center (will be open today from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
 
"This is in addition to our facilities that have already been closed, including the Mountain Arts Community Center, the Signal Mountain Library and the Town Hall Gym.
 
"We apologize for any inconveniences.
We will be putting out much more information today and in the days to come about affected services, our contingency plans and how things will work moving forward."

March 18, 2020

Local State Of Emergency Proclaimed In Whitfield County After 1st Case Of COVID-19; Buildings Closed To Public

March 18, 2020

Signal Mountain Closing Several More Facilities

March 18, 2020

Circuit Court Clerk Going Back To 8-4 Schedule, But With Reduced Staff


Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a Local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19. ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain officials said this is the final day that several city facilities will be open. Officials said, "The following facilities will be closed beginning tomorrow, until further ... (click for more)

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said he is going back to an 8 a.m.-4 p.m. schedule, but with a reduced staff. He said, Hours in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and Sessions- Civil ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Local State Of Emergency Proclaimed In Whitfield County After 1st Case Of COVID-19; Buildings Closed To Public

Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a Local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19. Officials said, "The County of Whitfield, Georgia has experienced an event of critical significance as a result of the ongoing Public Health Emergency 'Pandemic.' This declaration ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Closing Several More Facilities

Signal Mountain officials said this is the final day that several city facilities will be open. Officials said, "The following facilities will be closed beginning tomorrow, until further notice, as we strive to protect our citizens and our staff from the risk of exposure: • The Signal Mountain Town Hall (will be open today from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) • The Signal Mountain ... (click for more)

Opinion

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The World Fights Back!

I debated whether I should make a passel of good news public, for fear it may lessen the deep concerns and efforts by millions of Americas who are pleading we take the coming coronavirus much more seriously. In my mind we are being far too cavalier – as a nation – in what will be a health and economic catastrophe. On the other hand, we are the greatest country in the world, and ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

USA Softball To Reschedule "Stand Beside Her" Tour Stops

USA Softball has released the following statement regarding the “Stand Beside Her” Tour, which was scheduled to be in Chattanooga on April 7 th and hosted by the UTC Mocs. According to Codi Warren, Managing Director of Communication for the team, “USA Softball will be postponing the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball, until May 11. USA Softball will ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors