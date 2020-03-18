Signal Mountain Closing Several More Facilities

Signal Mountain officials said this is the final day that several city facilities will be open.Officials said, "The following facilities will be closed beginning tomorrow, until further notice, as we strive to protect our citizens and our staff from the risk of exposure:The Signal Mountain Town Hall (will be open today from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)The Signal Mountain Transfer Station (will be open today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)The Recycle Center (will be open today from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.)"This is in addition to our facilities that have already been closed, including the Mountain Arts Community Center, the Signal Mountain Library and the Town Hall Gym."We apologize for any inconveniences.We will be putting out much more information today and in the days to come about affected services, our contingency plans and how things will work moving forward."