Holman Tanner, 20, Shot And Killed At Residence On MLK Boulevard

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the 800 block of E. MLK Boulevard early Thursday morning.
The victim was identified as Holman Tanner.
Police responded at approximately 12:42 a.m. to a report of person shot.
Upon arrival, police located a person with a gunshot wound lying in the residence.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.