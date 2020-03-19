 Thursday, March 19, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Holman Tanner, 20, Shot And Killed At Residence On MLK Boulevard

Thursday, March 19, 2020
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the 800 block of E. MLK Boulevard early Thursday morning.
 
The victim was identified as Holman Tanner.
 
Police responded at approximately 12:42 a.m. to a report of person shot.
 
Upon arrival, police located a person with a gunshot wound lying in the residence.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank Launches Operation Feed Our Neighbors


CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is preparing for a possible 30 percent increase in the need for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials anticipate an additional cost of up to $100,000 ... (click for more)




Opinion

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, “Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you ... (click for more)


