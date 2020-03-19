Holman Tanner, 20, Shot And Killed At Residence On MLK Boulevard

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the 800 block of E. MLK Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Holman Tanner.

Police responded at approximately 12:42 a .m. to a report of p erson shot.

pon arrival, polipronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.

hattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.