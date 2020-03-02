Rep. Colton Moore Will Not Seek Re-Election In Georgia House

Rep. Colton Moore announced he will not be seeking re-election in the Georgia House of Representatives.

He said, "Forever, I will be humbled by your confidence in me to serve. I hope you will find I have served diligently and with integrity. It is my opinion that Georgia is better off today than two years ago. The unborn have a better chance at life, our debt has been acknowledged, and the problems of over regulating teachers is now common discussion amongst lawmakers.

"After weeks of careful thought and prayers, I will not be seeking re-election to the Georgia House of Representatives for the 2021-2022 term.

"Politics should never be a profession and public office should never be a career. In my career and in politics, I have concluded my time, resources and treasure are not best suited for serving in the Georgia House of Representatives.

"Elected office is a heavy burden, but a great honor. I would encourage anyone with a heart for service to consider candidacy for District 1. Freedom and liberty are not free, the price must be paid for every generation."

Candidate qualifying is Monday-Friday at the Gold Dome.