Woman, 30, Shot While Traveling In Vehicle In Chattanooga

A 30-year-old Chattanooga woman was shot while traveling in a vehicle on Monday morning.

At approximately 3:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after the woman arrived with injuries from apparent gunshot wounds while in a vehicle.

She was taken by the driver of the vehicle to a local hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No crime scene was located.

