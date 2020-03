Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BYRD, DEANNA DAKOTA

9815 EAST BRAINERD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARNES, CALVIN

29 MOUNTAIN SHELL LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CLARIDY, AMANDA GAIL

1608 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

---

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

1803 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CURRIN, TIMOTHY GENE

775 SE 12TH STREET CLEVELAND, 373113002

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNN, JUDDSON STALLINGS

1801 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434949

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS

2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

DUNNIGAN, SHON FREDRICK

1911 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

DURHAM, RANDY WILLIAM

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN

2511 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

FLOREK, MICHAEL JAMES

1615 S COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GHOLAR, KADEEM MIKEL

5464OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ILLEGAL PARKING

---

GORE, DERRICK DEJUAN

2641 LONG STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY

6817 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

IVAKHOV, AVEL

3037 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 373118008

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE904 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, JEREMY TERRELL6227 HARRISON OOLTEWAH RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, JEREMY JASON14434 AL HIGHWAY 71 APT A Pisgah, 35765Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, LEWIS W4217 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 80 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LAVETTE, HOMER L18 ELANO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---LEDFORD, JENNIFER RENAE1843 S PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF COCAINECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---LEWIS, JAMES ALLEN518 MENLO STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYFAILURE TO APPEAR---LYNCH-LATE, MONIQUE REINA3037 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S4056 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161803Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCMATH, ERIC ANTONIO5228 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102215Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE---MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---NEALY, STANLEY L434 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NIX, ADAM GWENN1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERY---OWENS, EDWARD MARKPLOW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---PERKEY, ELIZABETH A1417 N. SMITH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PICKETT, THALISA RENEE2415 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---POOLE, TEDARRALL DEWAYNE6510 MILL STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE---PUTMAN, DASHAY L3025 NORTHWAY LN Chattanooga, 374062104Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RAMIREZ-REYNOSO, GUMERCINDO3307 DELONG AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---RAY, NATHANIEL JR1428 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE6919 WAKE ROBIN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---SPIVEY, PAULA MICHELLEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794510Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TURNER, TYLER W314 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME5518 FRANKEN AVE DUNLAP, 32723Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL6213 BONNY OAKS APARTMENTS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDING IN WORK ZONE---WEBB, BILLY HAROLD3501 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---YATES, STEPHANIE711 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BYRD, DEANNA DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARNES, CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 04/14/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/27/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CURRIN, TIMOTHY GENE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST DUNNIGAN, SHON FREDRICK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/28/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DURHAM, RANDY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND FLOREK, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GHOLAR, KADEEM MIKEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ILLEGAL PARKING

GORE, DERRICK DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JEREMY JASON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/03/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, LEWIS W

Age at Arrest: 80

Date of Birth: 12/04/1939

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE LAVETTE, HOMER L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN LEDFORD, JENNIFER RENAE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE LEWIS, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/23/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

FAILURE TO APPEAR LYNCH-LATE, MONIQUE REINA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NEALY, STANLEY L

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/16/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NIX, ADAM GWENN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

ROBBERY PERKEY, ELIZABETH A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PICKETT, THALISA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POOLE, TEDARRALL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE PUTMAN, DASHAY L

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAY, NATHANIEL JR

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF BUISNESS)