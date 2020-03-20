County Assessor's Office To Close To Walk-In Customers Monday

Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes announces Friday his office will not receive “walk-in” customers effective Monday.

Assessor Haynes said, “In light of the current health pandemic with Covid-19 virus, we are taking precautions to protect our employees and the public. Those individuals who have questions regarding their property values are encouraged to call the Property Assessors office at 209-7300. Or email the office at Assessor@hamiltontn.gov."

Office hours for the time being are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.