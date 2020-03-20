 Friday, March 20, 2020 68.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

County Assessor's Office To Close To Walk-In Customers Monday

Friday, March 20, 2020

Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes announces Friday his office will not receive “walk-in” customers effective Monday. 

Assessor Haynes said, “In light of the current health pandemic with Covid-19 virus, we are taking precautions to protect our employees and the public.  Those individuals who have questions regarding their property values are encouraged to call the Property Assessors office at 209-7300.  Or email the office at Assessor@hamiltontn.gov." 

Office hours for the time being are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 


Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Rembrandt's Coffee House has adjusted its operating

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020 to June 15, 2020. Mr. Knowles said, "The first three days of this week 2,000 citizens visited the Clerk's office. This action by Governor Lee will

Opinion

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County? - And Response

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we've only tested 49 people in Hamilton

Roy Exum: Be A ‘Newest Friend’

In January of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an annual report that showed an increase for only two of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States – suicide and influenza/pneumonia. So, here we are, self-quarantining and closing everything we enjoy, and every one of my neighbors already has "cabin fever." A Titanic uptick of influenza/pneumonia

Sports

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women's college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking

Bryan's Luna And Hennessee Named As NAIA Honorable Mention All-Americans

The awards continue to pile up for members of the Bryan women's basketball team when Thursday the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the 2019-20 Division II Women's Basketball All-America Teams. The duo of Deandra Luna and Kaitlynn Hennessee were both honored with a spot on the All-American Honorable Mention Team, which marks the second straight year for


