Bradley County Has 1st Coronavirus Case

Bradley County officials said Friday morning that the county has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The only information given is that the patient is between 41 and 50 years of age.

The patient is said to not be in serious condition and to be resting at home.

Health officials are seeking to notify all persons who had been in recent contact with the patient.

As a result, Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis said all playgrounds and parks will be closed.

He also plans to declare a State of Emergency in Bradley County.

Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks advised members of the public to "stay home, stay strong, and stay healthy."