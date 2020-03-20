4 Bridges Art Festival Is Moved To Sept. 3-5

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) announced the postponement of the 4 Bridges Arts Festival (4BAF), due to national and local responses to the COVID-19 virus. Originally scheduled for April 17-19, 2020, the festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 3-5.

The annual Preview Party, which allows sponsors and paying ticket-holders a chance to get a sneak preview of the festival with catered food and bar service, will take place Thursday, Sept.

3 from 6-10 p.m., with the general admission festival running Friday, Sept. 4, 12-8 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Officials said, "Until September, all 2020 4BAF artists are listed (with images of their work) on the 4BAF website – 4bridgesartsfestival.org – with personal websites listed for each artist. We encourage our patrons to shop online with the artists, many of whom are being negatively impacted by loss of income during this crisis."

For more information about 4 Bridges Arts Festival, visit our website, or the main AVA website – AVArts.org – or contact Sarah Moore, 4 Bridges Arts Festival Director, at sarah@avarts.org, or contact the AVA main office at (423) 265-4282.

