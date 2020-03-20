 Friday, March 20, 2020 64.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

4 Bridges Art Festival Is Moved To Sept. 3-5

Friday, March 20, 2020

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) announced the postponement of the 4 Bridges Arts Festival (4BAF), due to national and local responses to the COVID-19 virus. Originally scheduled for April 17-19, 2020, the festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 3-5. 

 

The annual Preview Party, which allows sponsors and paying ticket-holders a chance to get a sneak preview of the festival with catered food and bar service, will take place Thursday, Sept.

3 from 6-10 p.m., with the general admission festival running Friday, Sept. 4, 12-8 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

 

Officials said, "Until September, all 2020 4BAF artists are listed (with images of their work) on the 4BAF website – 4bridgesartsfestival.org – with personal websites listed for each artist. We encourage our patrons to shop online with the artists, many of whom are being negatively impacted by loss of income during this crisis."

 

For more information about 4 Bridges Arts Festival, visit our website, or the main AVA website – AVArts.org – or contact Sarah Moore, 4 Bridges Arts Festival Director, at sarah@avarts.org, or contact the AVA main office at (423) 265-4282.

 

Follow AVA and 4BAF on Facebook and Instagram:

AVA: facebook.com/avarts | @ava_associationforvisualarts

4BAF: facebook.com/4bridgesartsfestival | @4bridgesartsfestival


March 20, 2020

State's Longest Serving State Judge, Herschel Franks, Dies

March 20, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

March 20, 2020

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office


Tennessee’s longest serving state judge and former Hamilton County Chancellor, Herschel Pickens Franks, died Wednesday. Judge Franks had retired from the Tennessee Court of Appeals on Dec. ... (click for more)

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set ... (click for more)




State's Longest Serving State Judge, Herschel Franks, Dies

Tennessee’s longest serving state judge and former Hamilton County Chancellor, Herschel Pickens Franks, died Wednesday. Judge Franks had retired from the Tennessee Court of Appeals on Dec. 31, 2012. In a letter to then-Governor Bill Haslam, he wrote, “Words cannot adequately express my heartfelt and sincere appreciation for Tennessee’s voters who have elected me as one of their ... (click for more)

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Bluff View Bakery remains open daily. STIR at ... (click for more)

A Letter From Italy To A Former Chattanoogan

Good to hear from you even if the motive for your message is The Apocalypse. Since this virus put Italy in the headlines I have got a raft of emails from people I don't hear from very often. I wish I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm afraid there isn't any good news. We are really in a war-time situation. I haven't got it yet, but I haven't opened my door to go ... (click for more)

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County? - And Response

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)

Bryan's Luna And Hennessee Named As NAIA Honorable Mention All-Americans

The awards continue to pile up for members of the Bryan women’s basketball team when Thursday the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the 2019-20 Division II Women’s Basketball All-America Teams. The duo of Deandra Luna and Kaitlynn Hennessee were both honored with a spot on the All-American Honorable Mention Team, which marks the second straight year for ... (click for more)


